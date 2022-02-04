Cross Plays Captain Clutch, Scores OT Winner for T-Birds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-13-5-1) emerged victorious for a third consecutive game on home ice, coming from behind to defeat the Hartford Wolf Pack (21-12-4-2) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center by a final score of 3-2 in overtime.

The first-period pace was electric in the Thunderdome, with almost six minutes of non-stop action to begin the night showing off the abilities of netminders Adam Huska of Hartford and Charlie Lindgren of Springfield.

The two teams would trade power-play chances after the early stretch of 5-on-5. Springfield's man-advantage generated well over a minute of offensive zone time, but could not pierce Huska and the Hartford penalty kill. The Wolf Pack responded on their first power play with Austin Rueschoff deflecting a Tarmo Reunanen point shot through Lindgren's pads to squeak home the game's first goal at 10:26, making it 1-0 Hartford.

Hartford's penalty kill continued to frustrate the Springfield power play in the second period, killing off two more Thunderbird man advantages, including a 63-second stretch of 5-on-3 time. After the game returned to even strength, Springfield finally was able to crack Huska at 14:56 of the middle stanza. Nathan Walker hit Will Bitten on a breakaway pass at the offensive blue line. Though Bitten was denied by Huska on his backhand attempt, the puck sat near the crease, where Nikita Alexandrov crashed the blue paint and pushed it over the line to tie the score, 1-1.

The tie score would only be fleeting, though, as Hartford captain Jonny Brodzinski restored the visitors' lead just 1:34 later, stationing himself in front of the net for a centering pass from Zach Giuttari, who circled the T-Birds net and froze Lindgren in the process. The tie-breaking goal gave Hartford the 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The final period began with Hartford at its stifling best defensively, preserving their lead as the game neared the final half of the third. Zac Jones then got caught for a hook inside his own blue line, and the Thunderbirds' power play was given a fifth chance to get on the board. This time around, they made no mistakes, as the puck worked its way to Sam Anas on the right-wing side. Wasting little time, Anas pulled the trigger on a low shot, and Walker guided it off the blade of his stick and in past Huska for his team-leading 15th goal of the season to tie the game, 2-2, at 9:25.

Lindgren and Huska were stupendous for the remainder of the period, banking one point for each team as the game reached overtime.

For a second straight time on home ice, Springfield was able to pick up the extra point, and this time, they did by breaking a personal three-game slide in 3-on-3 results. Hugh McGing won a puck battle in his own zone and started Tommy Cross up the ice in a 3-on-2 rush. McGing took a drop pass at the offensive blue line, allowed Cross to drift to the right-wing circle, then hit the captain with a pass in the wheelhouse. With no hesitation, Cross unleashed a blistering slapper that beat Huska to give Springfield the 3-2 victory at 2:17 of overtime.

The T-Birds have now picked up seven of a possible eight standings points in their last four games overall, and they now sit just half a percentage point behind the Wolf Pack for first place in the Atlantic Division race. Springfield gets its first crack at the Eastern Conference's top team, the Utica Comets, on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. in Utica.

