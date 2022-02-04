Moose Recall Isaac Johnson

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Isaac Johnson from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, has posted two points (1G, 1A) in seven games with Manitoba this season. The Andover, Minn. product recorded his first AHL goal and assist, Jan. 8 in Texas. Johnson has registered 12 points (9G, 3A) in 20 games with the Growlers this season.

ï»¿The Moose are home to clash with the Texas Stars on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.