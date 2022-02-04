Moose Recall Isaac Johnson
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Isaac Johnson from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Isaac Johnson
Forward
Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.
Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R
Johnson, 23, has posted two points (1G, 1A) in seven games with Manitoba this season. The Andover, Minn. product recorded his first AHL goal and assist, Jan. 8 in Texas. Johnson has registered 12 points (9G, 3A) in 20 games with the Growlers this season.
ï»¿The Moose are home to clash with the Texas Stars on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
