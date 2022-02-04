Comets Shoot Down Rocket in Overtime, 3-2

Utica, NY -The Comets and their fans along with the visiting Laval Rocket braved the snowfall in Utica for a rematch of Wednesday night's game. This time around, it was the Comets who skated away with the victory by a 3-2 score in overtime with Alex Holtz supplying the game winner.

In the first period, it took fifteen minutes of action before the Comets got on the board. Alexander Holtz delivered an impressive pass to A.J. Greer who fired the puck in from the slot. With one minute remaining in the frame, Greer scored his second goal of the evening on another highlight reel sequence. This time, Gambardella sent a cross seam pass to Greer who sent a shot into the far side of the Laval net.

In the second period, there was once again a lengthy period of scoreless action. At 13:56, Laval's Tory Dello got his team on the board with a goal that was assisted by Corey Schueneman and Gabriel Bourque. That would stand as the lone goal of the period, sending the Comets into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Laval defenseman Schueneman scored at the 8:27 mark to knot things up at two. Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the game, sending it into overtime.

In the extra frame, Comets forward Alexander Holtz blitzed a shot past the Laval goalie 21 seconds into the overtime to give the Comets a 3-2 win.

The Comets will be back in action tomorrow night against the Springfield Thunderbirds inside the Adirondack Bank Center with a 7:00 PM puck drop.

