Silver Knights Sweep Barracuda With 6-3 Win In Back-To-Back Games

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 6-3, on Thursday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first goal of the night came from San Jose forward Jayden Halbgewachs, giving them the first lead. Adam Raska followed with a second goal for the Barracuda, furthering their lead. Jonas Rondbjerg opened the second period with a wrist shot goal,earning the first Silver Knights goal of the evening. Paul Cotter tied up the tally halfway through the second frame, and was closely followed by a power-play goal from Gage Quinney that gave Henderson the lead. Jake Leschyshyn furthered the lead for the Silver Knights midway into the third with another power-play goal. With five minutes left in the contest, Quinney netted his second of the night. San Jose pulled their goalie, which Ben Jones then capitalized on and earned the Silver Knights their sixth goal with an empty-netter. The Barracuda scored their third goal on the night with 7-seconds left with a goal from Sasha Chmelevski. The Silver Knights finished the night with a 6-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights travel to Mechanics Bank Arena to face off against the Bakersfield Condors on Feb. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.