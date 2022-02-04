Islanders Face Penguins Tonight

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-18-4-4) face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (17-17-1-3) for the first time all season, opening a three-game road trip inside Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Islanders have points in three straight games (2-0-1-0), and in 10 of their last 12 (6-2-3-1), following a 4-1 victory against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday. Simon Holmstrom, Andy Andreoff, Erik Brown and Jeff Kubiak each scored at 5-on-5, while Cory Schneider (4-8-2) made 23 saves.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game is the first of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the first of three in Pennsylvania. Each of the next three head-to-head matchups will take place at Webster Bank Arena over the course of seven days (Feb. 26th - Mar. 5th). Bridgeport hasn't faced Pittsburgh's affiliate since Mar. 7, 2020 - a 5-2 setback on the road. Bridgeport went 3-2-0-1 against the Penguins during the 2019-20 season and 1-2-0-0 in those games in Wilkes-Barre.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The Penguins have won three straight games and eight of their last 10, moving into sixth place in the Atlantic Division standings. Last time out, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell into a 2-0 deficit but bounced back with four of the next five goals in a 4-3 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday at home. Michael Chaput led the way with one goal and one assist, while Alex D'Orio made 24 saves for his team-leading sixth victory of the season.

SKAREK NAMED GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Jakub Skarek was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for January this past week, going 5-0-2 in eight games (seven starts) and recording a 1.98 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over that span. He won a career-best five straight decisions from Jan. 5th - Jan. 23rd. A native of Jihlava, Czech Republic, Skarek currently ranks fourth among all AHL goaltenders in minutes played (1,500:57), and is fifth in shots faced (776) and saves (707).

HICKEY HEATS UP

Thomas Hickey has a goal in each of his last two games and is on a three-game point streak since Jan. 16th (two goals, two assists). It's his longest point streak within the same AHL season since Feb. 3, 2012 - Feb. 7, 2012 (Manchester). Hickey ranks second among Bridgeport defensemen in goals (three) and is fourth in points (six) in 22 games this season.

KUBIAK KEEPS IT CONSISTENT

Jeff Kubiak scored his fourth goal of the season on Wednesday, extending his point streak to a season-best four games (one goal, three assists). He also has points in six of his last seven games. Kubiak's recent run gives him a share of eighth place on the Islanders' scoring list (13 points) and he continues to lead the club in plus-minus (+11 rating in 27 games).

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport is 11-7-3-2 since Nov. 27th after starting the season 5-11-1-2 through its first 19 games... Otto Koivula recorded his team-leading 21st assist on Wednesday, and now shares 16th place among all AHL players in that category... Chris Terry logged his team-leading 31st point on Wednesday, and is tied for 22nd in the league's scoring race... Bridgeport has gone past regulation four times in its last eight games and 13 times this season (second most in the league)... Andy Andreoff has three goals in his last six games... Goaltender Ken Appleby was reassigned to Bridgeport from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Thursday.

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (16-17-6); Last: 3-0 L vs. Seattle, Wed. -- Next: Wed. at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (15-18-1-1); Last: 6-4 L vs. Fort Wayne, Sun. -- Next: Tonight vs. Kalamazoo, 7:05 p.m. ET

