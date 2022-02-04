5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford

STOCKTON HEAT (25-7-3-1) at ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (15-14-3-1)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (17)

Points - Matthew Phillips (36)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (16)

Points - Sheldon Rempal (30)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 29-for-147, 19.7% (13th)/PK - 136-for-152, 89.5% (1st)

Canucks:

PP - 27-for-135, 20.0% (12th)/PK - 124-for-153, 81.0% (t-17th)

1. HEAT INDEX

It was close through two periods, but a strong final frame allowed the Stockton Heat to pull away for a comfortable 7-3 win Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre over the Canucks. Matthew Phillips netted a hat trick, the first of his pro career, and Luke Philp banged home a pair in the win, while the Heat scored on the power play, shorthanded, and three at even strength in the team's second consecutive win.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... They're called special teams, and that moniker rings particularly strongly for the Stockton Heat. Regardless of what Stockton's foes are doing, the Heat are 18-1-1-0 on the year when scoring on the power play, 7-0-1-0 when scoring shorthanded. That scoring when the team is up or down a skater could be a key once again Friday as the Heat and Canucks close out the twin bill. THAT... How many times can Jakob Pelletier come through with a big goal? He doesn't appear to be slowing down, as what appeared to be an insurance marker on Thursday turned out to be the game-winner, his team-leading sixth of the season, as his score with 15:49 to go in the game put Stockton ahead 4-2, some welcome breathing room ahead of the offensive onslaught. THE OTHER... Matthew Phillips has drawn praise from head coach Mitch Love this season for his effectiveness on the offensive end, and we saw that last night with his first pro hat trick, putting him at the top of Stockton's all-time goal scoring chart. He also showed an oft-overlooked aspect to his game, being his physicality and play in the dirty areas. His first goal, coming on a net-front redirection, was a good example but so was the smaller-stature winger blowing up Chase Wouters up the wing while the Canucks were exiting their defensive end.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Luke Philp

He has three goals in Stockton's last two games, has a three-game scoring streak and has 11 points in his last 12 games played. Need we say more?

Canucks - Sheldon Rempal

Rempal had a goal and an assist in Thursday's game, the latest in a string of four consecutive multi-point outings. Rempal has six goals in that span.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of setting the team's goal-scoring record.

5. QUOTABLE

"We're a way better team and a way harder team to play against when we can find that first goal. I'm sure a lot of teams would say the same thing, but it seems to settle us. It seems to put us in our groove of how we want to play the game. We're going to look for that each and every night, but especially on the road." - Mitch Love on the impact of Stockton's strong starts

