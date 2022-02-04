Islanders Push Pens in Narrow Loss

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (Feb. 4, 2022) - The Bridgeport Islanders (16-19-4-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, went stride-for-stride against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (18-17-1-3) on Friday night, but suffered a 4-3 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to begin a three-game road trip.

Erik Brown and Collin Adams each had two points for the first time in the AHL, while Cory Schneider (4-9-2) faced 40 shots and made 36 saves. Brown scored once and added an assist, while Adams collected two helpers. Kyle MacLean and Paul Thompson also found the back of the net.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph broke a 3-3 tie at 8:19 of the third period to push the Penguins to their fourth straight win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton raced out to an early 2-0 lead with two goals on four shots in the first 3:27. Alex Nylander skated to the doorstep and forced home Sam Poulin's centering pass from behind the goal line just 1:39 in, securing his team-leading 15th goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Jan Drozg swept home his fourth of the year after Taylor Fedun skipped the puck his direction from the blue line.

The Islanders railed with consecutive goals from MacLean and Brown to even things up before intermission. MacLean spun at the bottom of the right circle and converted from a tough angle at the 10:46 mark, banking a shot off the inside of the left post and behind goaltender Tommy Nappier for his fifth goal of the season. Brown also notched his fifth goal, deflecting Parker Wotherspoon's long shot from the blue line at 17:07.

Anthony Angello put the Penguins back ahead just 1:49 into the second period with an unassisted goal. The Islanders had trouble in their end and a turnover led to Angello inching in against Schneider, uncontested, where he scored his fourth goal of the season.

Thompson provided the Islanders new life at 8:55 of the second period, surprising everyone with a wacky goal against his former team. Blade Jenkins carried the puck in down the left wing and fed a cross-ice pass to Thompson, who fired a shot above Nappier's glove that got stuck underneath the water bottle. A delayed reaction from the officials, players, and goal light created initial confusion, but it was confirmed a goal to even the contest at 3-3.

Thomas Hickey also earned an assist on Thompson's tally, pushing his personal point streak to four games (two goals, two assists).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Bridgeport 20-4 in the second period alone, but the Islanders survived the attack courtesy of Schneider's 19 saves in the frame, and 28 of 31 through 40 minutes. Joseph's rebound goal at 8:19 of the third period was the only other tally.

Bridgeport went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and was held without a power play for the first time all season.

The Penguins lead the season series 1-0-0-0.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a three-game road trip next weekend with a back-to-back set of games against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11th. The game can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen through AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.