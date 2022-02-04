Wolf Pack Ink Matt Lorito to AHL Contract

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Friday morning that the club has signed forward Matt Lorito to a one-year AHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Lorito joins the Wolf Pack after stints with Djurgårdens IF of the SHL and Dinamo Riga of the KHL. Lorito appeared in 14 SHL games with Djurgårdens IF, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He tacked on seven points (3 g, 4 a) in 17 KHL games with Dinamo Riga.

Lorito is a veteran of 310 AHL games with the Albany Devils, Grand Rapids Griffins, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls. He has scored 226 points (86 g, 140 a) during his seven seasons in the AHL, and is a two-time All-Star (2016-17, 2017-18).

Lorito's most recent AHL stint came during the 2020-21 season, when he scored eleven points (6 g, 5 a) in 27 games with the Gulls.

The captain of Brown University in 2014-15, Lorito also has two NHL games under his belt with the Detroit Red Wings. He registered an assist in those contests, which came during the 2016-17 season.

The Pack will play another back-to-back set next weekend, starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

The Pack is back at the XL Center Saturday evening with a special 5:00 p.m. puck drop. The Pack host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center. The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Wolf Pack pint glass courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services. We will also be holding a postgame skate! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.