Providence Bruins Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1

ALLENTOWN, PA. - Jesper Froden returned to the lineup and scored his ninth goal of the season, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1, on Friday night. The P-Bruins recorded 26 shots on goal while going 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

- Jesper Froden returned to the P-Bruins lineup and scored his ninth goal of the season. He has scored goals in two straight games and five of his last nine contests.

- Victor Berglund picked up the primary assist on Froden's second period goal. He has seven points (1G, 6A) in 17 games this season and his six assists are tied for fourth-most amongst P-Bruins defensemen.

- Jack Studnicka picked up a point for the second consecutive game with an assist on Froden's goal. He has recorded 18 points (6G, 12A) in 26 games this season.

- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and made 30 saves. Grosenick has appeared in 14 games this season and has a .911 save percentage paired with a 2.49 goals against average.

- The P-Bruins will travel to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, February 5 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

HARTFORD 39 48 (.615)

HERSHEY 41 50 (.610)

SPRINGFIELD 41 50 (.610)

PROVIDENCE 35 40 (.571)

CHARLOTTE 39 44 (.564)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 39 40 (.513)

LEHIGH VALLEY 38 38 (.500)

BRIDGEPORT 43 40 (.465)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1

LEHIGH VALLEY 3 0 2 5

