Reign Powers past Grand Rapids
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (24-7-3-2) used three power play goals to skate past the Grand Rapids Griffins (15-17-5-2) by a score of 5-2 on Friday night in the opener of a two game road weekend series at Van Andel Arena. Forward Martin Frk netted one of the man-advantage goals in his return to a city where he played over 200 games, while attackers Alex Turcotte and Samuel Fagemo each posted a goal and an assist in the victory and defender Jordan Spence had earned three helpers.
Ontario has a 10-1-1-1 record in their last 13 games and scored five or more goals for the 16th time this season, improving its overall points percentage to 0.736 with the win. Goaltender Matt Villalta was credited with his 14th win of the season after totaling 35 saves.
Date: February 4, 2022
Venue: Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 1 2 2 5
GR 0 1 1 2
Shots PP
ONT 28 3/4
GR 37 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
2. Jordan Spence (ONT)
3. TJ Tynan (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Calvin Pickard
Next Game: Saturday, February 5, 2022 vs. Grand Rapids | 4:00 PM PST | Van Andel Arena
