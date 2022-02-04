Bears Take First Game of Weekend Series with Cleveland
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears started their weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters with a 4-1 victory on Friday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mike Vecchione scored two goals and added an assist for the Bears, who improved to 22-13-3-3.
Vecchione opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White on the power play, scoring his ninth goal of the season at 16:15 of the opening frame. Mason Morelli and Garrett Pilon assisted, as Vecchione's shot from the left circle beat Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves past the glove to make it 1-0.
After no scoring in the middle frame, Cleveland would tie the game early in the third period with a slapshot from Scott Harrington, which eluded Hershey goaltender Zach Fucale to make it 1-1 at 5:01.
Hershey's Kody Clark responded quickly for Hershey, powering his way to the net on a great individual effort for his sixth goal of the season to put the Bears ahead 2-1 at 8:15. Beck Malenstyn and Riley Sutter collected the helpers.
Hershey would add two more insurance goals - a power play snipe from Lucas Johansen at 15:58, and an empty netter from Vecchione for his second of the night at 18:06 to seal the win.
Fucale snapped a four-game losing streak with a 29-save performance.
Final shots totaled 30-23 in favor of Cleveland. The Bears finished 2-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
Hershey now has 2,991 regular season wins in franchise history. Tonight's victory was Hershey's first in Cleveland since Feb. 5, 2013.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, Feb. 5 as they finish out their back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 3 P.M. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network and AHLTV.
