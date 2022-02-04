Phillips Nets Historic Hat Trick in 7-3 Win

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Led by a hat trick from Matthew Phillips and two scores from Luke Philp, the Stockton Heat (25-7-3-1) bested the Abbotsford Canucks (15-14-3-1) by a 7-3 final Thursday at the Abbotsford Centre.

With Phillips' first-career hat trick, the winger became Stockton's all-time leading goal scorer, his 51st, 52nd and 53rd career markers breaking a tie with Andrew Mangiapane, the previous leader, who had 50 in his time with the Heat.

The teams each netted a pair of goals in the first, Connor Mackey getting the scoring started less than three minutes into the action and Philp depositing his first of the evening, but a game Canucks team responded each time to force a tie into the first intermission.

Philp then got the lone lamp-lighter of the second, collecting a loose puck and scoring shorthanded with help from Walker Duehr, who had assists on each of Philp's scores.

Stockton blew the game open in the third, adding four goals - Jakob Pelletier scoring on the power play followed by three from Phillips - en route to the 7-3 win in the front end of a back-to-back against the Canucks.

NOTABLE

With his power play strike in the third, Matthew Phillips became Stockton's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 markers to his credit. The score broke a tie with Andrew Mangiapane, and he later added his 52nd and 53rd into an empty net.

Connor Mackey's score to start the game was his fifth of the season and brought him to 20 points on the year (5g, 15a) in 35 games.

Luke Philp became the seventh Heat skater to hit double-digits in the goal column with his first goal of the game. It was his fifth-career multi-goal game and first since December 18, 2019 against Iowa during his rookie season.

Philp's second goal, coming shorthanded, brings him to a tie with Connor Mackey and Byron Froese for the team lead with two SHG this season.

Jakob Pelletier notched his eighth multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist and registered his team-leading sixth game-winning goal of the season.

Walker Duehr recorded his fourth multi-point game of the campaign with two assists.

Stockton is now 7-0-1-0 on the year when scoring at least one shorthanded goal.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 2-for-4

STK PK - 3-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Matthew Phillips (3g)

Second - Luke Philp (2g)

Third - Jakob Pelletier (1g, 1a)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (26 saves on 29 shots faced)

L - Spencer Martin (22 saves on 27 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Canucks will wrap their two-game set Friday at 7 p.m. at the Abbotsford Sports and Entertainment Centre.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.