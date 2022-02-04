San Diego Gulls to Host Inaugural Hockey Is for Everyone Night this Saturday, February 5

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its inaugural Hockey is For Everyone™ night on Saturday, Feb. 5 when the club hosts the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The Gulls will celebrate Hockey is For Everyone™ to raise awareness to diverse groups in hockey, as well as drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities within the sport.

Throughout the evening, the Gulls will recognize five diverse groups during the night, including National Hockey League (NHL) diversity ambassador Willie O'Ree; the San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey Team that consists of disabled and able-bodied athletes ages five and older, including active-duty military and veterans; San Diego Gulls Special Hockey, an athlete-centered hockey program for children and adults with developmental disabilities; the San Diego Angels, one of the top ranked girls ice hockey programs on the West Coast; and the United States National Blind Hockey Team, national athletes with a visual impairment that compete for the United States of America in international hockey competition who will be represented by national team member Blake Steinecke in an on-ice demonstration during the first intermission.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its fifth Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening with pucks commemorating Hockey is For Everyone™. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10 and online.â¯Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). Forâ¯moreâ¯informationâ¯and to participate inâ¯theâ¯online fundraiser, please visit sandiegogulls.com/fundraisers. All proceeds raised from the Surprise Puck Sale will be donated to San Diego Ducks Sled Hockey.â¯

Tickets for Hockey is For Everyone™ night are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

