Lyon, Wolves Blank Milwaukee
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Alex Lyon stopped all 19 shots he faced to backstop the Chicago Wolves to a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at Panther Arena.
Forward CJ Smith scored for the Central Division-leading Wolves (26-7-4-2), who snapped the Admirals' seven-game winning streak and defeated Milwaukee for the seventh time in as many tries this season.
The Admirals (20-19-2-2) entered the game with the AHL's hottest goaltender in Connor Ingram, who hadn't allowed a goal in nearly three full games, but Lyon (12-3-2-0) emerged triumphant. He earned his third shutout of the season and lowered his AHL-best goals-against average to 1.93.
Collectively, the Wolves boast an AHL-best 7 shutouts in their first 39 games.
The Wolves snapped Ingram's shutout streak at 191 minutes and 49 seconds on Smith's goal to close out a wild flurry at 12:18 of the first.
Smith and Jack Drury started the possession with a 2-on-1 rush, but Ingram blocked Drury's looping attempt. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield flew in to try to jam the rebound home as Ingram sprawled his body across the goal line, then Smith claimed the next carom and lifted it over Ingram.
Milwaukee pulled Ingram with 2:33 left in regulation to add an extra skater, but the Wolves allowed just two shots on goal the rest of the way. Ingram (17-11-3) finished with 27 saves in the loss.
The Wolves continue their four-game road trip with a 6 p.m. game at Milwaukee. Chicago returns to Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12, to face the Rockford IceHogs on Star Wars Night. To find the best ticket specials - including the Star Wars laser sword package - visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
WOLVES 1. ADMIRALS 0
Chicago 1 0 0 -- 1
Milwaukee 0 0 0 -- 0
First Period-1, Chicago, Smith 13 (Chatfield, Drury), 12:18.
Penalties-Letunov, Chicago (high-sticking), 13:53.
Second Period-None.
Penalties-Blujus, Milwaukee (hooking), 6:13; Gust, Chicago (tripping), 7:52; Tennyson, Milwaukee (holding the stick), 12:17; McLain, Milwaukee (tripping), 18:42.
Third Period-None.
Penalties-Mismash, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 8:08; Rees, Chicago (interference), 10:49.
Shots on goal-Chicago 10-10-8-28; Milwaukee 7-7-5-19. Power plays-Chicago 0-4; Milwaukee 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Lyon (19-19); Milwaukee, Ingram (27-28). Referees-Mitch Dunning and Samantha Hiller. Linesmen-Justin Johnson and Jameson Gronert.
