Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-2, tonight at the CAA Arena.
The win snaps a three-game skid and advances the Crunch to 16-16-3-1 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators.
Amir Miftakhov recorded the win stopping 20-of-22 shots in net for the Crunch. Mads Sogaard blocked 20-of-24 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse was unable to convert on their three power play opportunities, but went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Crunch open scoring just 2:31 into the game when Alex Barre-Boulet set Charles Hudon up for a breakaway to put the team on the board. Hudon potted his second of the game at 15:23 when he fired in a wrister from the left circle. Just 29 seconds later, the Crunch made it 3-0. Sogaard made a save on the initial shot, but Daniel Walcott found the rebound and sent it home from the bottom of the left circle.
The Senators finally responded with a power-play goal 12:01 into the second period. Roby Jarventie fed Lassi Thomson for a one-timer from the top of the left circle.
Syracuse regained their three-goal lead at the 11:02 mark of the final frame when Sean Day came down the left side on a breakaway and sniped a shot into the far corner.
With 2:30 remaining in the game, Cedric Pare sent in a second-chance opportunity during a scramble in front of the net, but the Crunch stifled a comeback effort and took the victory.
The Crunch return home to host the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow night.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Charles Hudon has nine goals in his last 10 games.
