Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m.

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. tonight at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Monsters are the affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. This evening's contest is the third of four meetings between the clubs, with the final meeting coming tomorrow afternoon.

Hershey Bears (21-13-3-3) at Cleveland Monsters (13-17-4-3)

February 4, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #41 | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Referees: Jake Jackson (#76), Mike Dietrich (#15)

Linespersons: Kilian McNamara (#93), Joe Sherman (#75)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress), and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears were last in action on Wednesday night, dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hartford Wolf Pack at GIANT Center. Tanner Fritz opened the scoring for Hartford at 13:53, but Hershey's Tobias Geisser tied the game with just two minutes to spare in the opening frame. Beck Malenstyn gave Hershey a 2-1 lead in the middle stanza, but Johnny Brodzinski tied the game at 15:40 of the third period to force overtime, and an eventual shootout. Tim Gettinger tallied the shootout winning goal for the Wolf Pack, earning the visitors the extra point. The Monsters last action was the previous Sunday, falling 3-2 to Utica on home ice. Billy Sweezy and Kevin Stenlund scored, and despite outshooting Utica 39-19, Cleveland dropped a fifth straight game.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the third of four meetings between these two clubs this season. Cleveland and Hershey met at GIANT Center for a pair of games in October, and both contests required overtime. Cleveland claimed the first contest, 2-1, in an eight-round shootout, on Oct. 30. Kevin Stenlund's goal in the eighth round was the lone marker of the skills competition. J.F. Berube finished the game with 34 saves, while Zach Fucale turned aside 28 shots for Hershey. The following night, Hershey upended the Monsters in overtime, 4-3. Mike Sgarbossa, Lucas Johansen, and Garrett Pilon scored in regulation for Hershey, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby notched the overtime winner at 3:27. Hershey has a power play goal in each of the two contests versus Cleveland, going 2-for-9 on the man-advantage

FUN TIMES IN CLEVELAND AGAIN:

Tonight marks Hershey's first visit to Cleveland since Mar. 23-24, 2019 when Hershey dropped a pair of contests in Ohio to the Monsters late in the 2018-19 campaign, falling by scores of 5-2 and 4-1. Hershey's last victory at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse came nearly nine years ago on Feb. 5, 2013. The Bears prevailed that night with a 3-2 shootout win over the then Lake Erie Monsters. Dany Sabourin stopped 35 shots that evening, and Jeff Taffe scored the shootout-deciding goal for the Bears.

KESSY THE MONSTER:

Hershey forward Kale Kessy is a former Monster, playing in Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. Kessy appeared in 15 games with the Monsters, registering four points (1g, 3a) and 56 penalty minutes. The 29-year-old winger is in his third season with Hershey, posting four points (3g, 1a) in 31 games this season, to go along with 71 penalty minutes.

FAST FACTS:

Today is Hershey forward Beck Malenstyn's 24th birthday...Hershey was re-assigned defenseman Lucas Johansen and goaltender Pheonix Copley on Thursday. Copley appeared in one game with Washington during his recall, playing in an NHL game for the first time since Apr. 6, 2019. Copley stopped 21-of-22 shots in relief in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton...Copley has won three straight appearances for Hershey while fellow netminder Zach Fuclae has dropped four straight starts (0-2-2)...Beck Malenstyn's goal Wednesday was his first since Dec. 27...Cleveland is coached by Mike Eaves, who held the same position with Hershey from 1990-93. Eaves also coached Hershey's Eddie Wittchow at Wisconsin from 2012-16...The Monsters enter tonight having scored two or fewer goals in five straight contests, which have all resulted in losses.

