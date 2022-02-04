Belleville Sens Split Two-Game Set with Syracuse

February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators defenceman Maxence Guenette (right) vs. the Syracuse Crunch

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators defenceman Maxence Guenette (right) vs. the Syracuse Crunch(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators fell 4-2 in their second meeting with the Syracuse Crunch this week at CAA Arena.

Syracuse opened the scoring on their first shot of the game on a Charles Hudon breakaway, 2:31, into the contest when he found the back of the net for the first of his two markers in the frame. Daniel Walcott also tallied for the Crunch, who took a 3-0 lead after the first period.

After being outshot 16-3 to begin the game, Belleville answered with the lone marker of the second stanza at 12:01 through sophomore defenceman Lassi Thomson on the power play.

Unlike Wednesday night, the Senators' comeback fell short in the third period. Sean Day helped ensure a split of the two-game series for Syracuse at the 11:02 mark, making it 4-1. Belleville made an honest effort late as Cedric Pare scored with the extra attacker on the ice to bring the score back within two.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 20 saves.

Lassi Thomson scored his team-leading fourth power-play goal.

Cedric Pare scored his fourth of the season.

Matthew Wedman extended his point streak to three games.

Rourke Chartier and Jonathan Aspirot have collected assists in back-to-back contests.

Roby Jarventie broke out of his three-game scoreless drought with an assist tonight.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/4| Penalty Kill: 3/3

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann:

We didn't come out ready to go. They obviously came out with a purpose and were very physical and really dominated the first period in general, specifically the start. I thought the 5-on-3 kill might give us some momentum, but unfortunately, we just made too many critical errors within our structure, next thing you know, you're trailing 3-0, and it's just very difficult when you're chasing a game to come back.

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators conclude their four-game homestand tomorrow night, hosting the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.