Belleville Sens Split Two-Game Set with Syracuse
February 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators defenceman Maxence Guenette (right) vs. the Syracuse Crunch
(Belleville Senators)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators fell 4-2 in their second meeting with the Syracuse Crunch this week at CAA Arena.
Syracuse opened the scoring on their first shot of the game on a Charles Hudon breakaway, 2:31, into the contest when he found the back of the net for the first of his two markers in the frame. Daniel Walcott also tallied for the Crunch, who took a 3-0 lead after the first period.
After being outshot 16-3 to begin the game, Belleville answered with the lone marker of the second stanza at 12:01 through sophomore defenceman Lassi Thomson on the power play.
Unlike Wednesday night, the Senators' comeback fell short in the third period. Sean Day helped ensure a split of the two-game series for Syracuse at the 11:02 mark, making it 4-1. Belleville made an honest effort late as Cedric Pare scored with the extra attacker on the ice to bring the score back within two.
Fast Facts
Mads Sogaard made 20 saves.
Lassi Thomson scored his team-leading fourth power-play goal.
Cedric Pare scored his fourth of the season.
Matthew Wedman extended his point streak to three games.
Rourke Chartier and Jonathan Aspirot have collected assists in back-to-back contests.
Roby Jarventie broke out of his three-game scoreless drought with an assist tonight.
Sens on Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/4| Penalty Kill: 3/3
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann:
We didn't come out ready to go. They obviously came out with a purpose and were very physical and really dominated the first period in general, specifically the start. I thought the 5-on-3 kill might give us some momentum, but unfortunately, we just made too many critical errors within our structure, next thing you know, you're trailing 3-0, and it's just very difficult when you're chasing a game to come back.
On the Schedule:
The Belleville Senators conclude their four-game homestand tomorrow night, hosting the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with Jack Miller and David Foot.
Images from this story
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2022
- Belleville Sens Split Two-Game Set with Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Drops Friday Night Contest to Rockford, 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Powerplay Execution Leads to IceHogs Victory over Wild in Physical Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Fall in Rematch with Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Winning Streak Snapped at Seven - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Drop Home Contest against Ontario - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Powers past Grand Rapids - Ontario Reign
- Islanders Push Pens in Narrow Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lyon, Wolves Blank Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Hodgson and Wylie Lead Blowout Win - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Persistent Penguins Defeat Islanders, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Take First Game of Weekend Series with Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Collect Point But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dalpe Picks up Hat Trick in 5-2 Charlotte Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Cross Plays Captain Clutch, Scores OT Winner for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Fall to Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Shoot Down Rocket in Overtime, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Bears in 4-1 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- 5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford - Stockton Heat
- San Diego Gulls to Host Inaugural Hockey Is for Everyone Night this Saturday, February 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Recall Isaac Johnson - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Travel to Springfield to Renew Rivalry with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Stockton Looks for Two-Game Sweep of Canucks Friday - Stockton Heat
- Shawn Horcoff Named Red Wings Assistant General Manager and Grand Rapids Griffins General Manager - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Ink Matt Lorito to AHL Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Begin Home-And-Home Matchup Tonight in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Face Penguins to Open Three-Game Trip - Bridgeport Islanders
- Canucks Fail to Control Flames, Fall 7-3 to Heat - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Sweep Barracuda With 6-3 Win In Back-To-Back Games - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phillips Nets Historic Hat Trick in 7-3 Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Split Two-Game Set with Syracuse
- Belleville Sens Partner with UCB Canada to Host Faith and Family Night
- Captain Shaw's Three Points Lead Belleville Sens Past Crunch
- Belleville Sens to Welcome 500 Fans to Home Games Starting Friday
- Belleville Sens Release Complete Slate of Rescheduled Games for Remainder of 2021-22 Season