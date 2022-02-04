Wolf Pack Travel to Springfield to Renew Rivalry with Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack got back into the win column with a 3-2 shootout decision over the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night to maintain first place in the Atlantic Division. Tonight, the Wolf Pack will try to build a further cushion atop the Atlantic as they travel north to the MassMutual Center to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 campaign. It is also the fifth of six meetings between the teams at the MassMutual Center, and the first of three meetings overall in the month of February. The rivals will face-off again next Friday night at the XL Center, then conclude the month on February 25th in Springfield. The season series wraps up in late March with back-to-back tilts at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack skated to a 5-1 victory in the last meeting between the sides. Anthony Greco, Ty Ronning, and Jonny Brodzinski each scored in the middle frame, turning a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 Wolf Pack lead. Tanner Fritz would tack on an empty-net goal. Hartford has won each of the last two meetings in this rivalry, also taking a 4-3 shootout decision on December 19th. The T-Birds did defend home ice with a 6-4 victory on December 18th, the last time they met in Western Massachusetts.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack returned to the win column with a 3-2 shootout decision over the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night. Frtiz opened the scoring 13:53 into the contest, but the Bears scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Brodzinski tied the game 15:40 into the third, forcing overtime. The sides needed a shootout, where Tim Gettinger would score the winner for the fourth time this season. The win was Hartford's fourth in their last five outings (4-1-0-0), and their second straight road victory.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 29 points (14 g, 15 a) on the season. His 14 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski currently has scored in seven straight appearances, the longest such streak of his career. The franchise record for a goal scoring streak is eight games, set by Ryan Callahan during the 2006-07 season. Brodzinski can tie that mark tonight.

Both Anthony Greco and Tanner Fritz have also eclipsed the 20-point mark with 27 (9 g, 18 a) and 24 (7 g, 17 a), respectively. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 15-2-2. He is currently fourth in the league in wins.

The Wolf Pack have completed three transactions since Wednesday night's win. On Thursday, the parent New York Rangers recalled defenseman Jarred Tinordi from the Pack and assigned defenseman Zac Jones. Earlier today, the Wolf Pack inked veteran forward Matt Lorito to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's contest with a record of 21-13-5-1, good for a points percentage of .600 and a second place standing in the Atlantic Division. The T-Birds dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night. After building a 2-0 lead, the T-Birds surrendered three straight goals and found themselves trailing at the 14:44 mark of the third period when Jan Drozg scored to put the Pens ahead. Will Bitten scored at 19:18 to tie the affair, but Jordy Bellerive gave the Pens the overtime win 1:47 into the extra frame.

Matthew Peca leads the T-Birds with 34 points (14 g, 20 a) on the season. Both Nathan Walker and Sam Anas have also eclipsed 30 points, having each registered 31 thus far.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

The Pack is back at the XL Center this tomorrow night! We travel to a galaxy far, far away on Saturday, February 5th, when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack pint glass courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services, and we'll be hosting a postgame skate immediately following the action! Puck drop is set for a special time of 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

