Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 27-June 2

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their fifth homestand of the 2024 season on Monday, May 27, against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The seven-game set continues through Sunday, June 2, and is the second of three series between the two teams in 2024. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Omaha Storm Chasers (29-15, -- GB, 1st)

2023: 68-77, 16th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Mike Jirschele, 16th season (1,092-1,110, .496)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: OF Tyler Gentry (No. 9), RHP Chandler Champlain (11), LHP Anthony Veneziano (13), RHP John McMillon (17), RHP Will Klein (18)

Led by five of the Kansas City Royals' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and the addition of No. 11 prospect Chandler Champlain on Tuesday, the Omaha Storm Chasers have jumped out to the best record in the International League this season. Following a four-game hiatus from April 26-30 - including a postponement and two cancellations against Indianapolis - Omaha went 10-2 across a six-game road trip to Iowa (May 1-5), Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and homestand vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (May 7-12), Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Nate Eaton (.331, 42-for-127) and CJ Alexander (.328, 41-for-125) pace the Storm Chasers offense while ranking ninth and 10th, respectfully, in batting average among IL leaders. Eaton is also tied for the third-most doubles in the league, while Alexander ranks in the IL in slugging percentage (6th, .608) and OPS (10th, .986). Jonathan Bowlan has been an effective arm through eight starts, ranking among league leaders in wins (T-2nd, 5), WHIP (8th, 1.25) and batting average against (9th, .240).

Both the Storm Chasers' offense and pitching have played a large part in their success in the IL. The offense ranks among team leaders in doubles (2nd, 102), slugging percentage (2nd, .451), batting average (3rd, .266), runs (3rd, 266), total bases (5th, 674), RBI (5th, 245) and OPS (5th, .800). The pitching staff's 4.26 ERA (183er/387.0ip) paces the league, while also ranking among leaders in fewest runs allowed (1st, 207), fewest hits allowed (2nd, 348) and saves (4th, 13).

Indianapolis Indians (21-23, -8.0 GB, 13th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (165-176, .484)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: N/A

The Indians have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, including a 3-3 split against the fifth-place Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, during their last homestand. The offense has boomed in the last five games, setting season highs in hits (18) and home runs (four) on May 18 vs. Toledo, and runs (18) and walks (12) with another four home runs on May 21 at Iowa. Home runs have led the charge, including a three-game home run streak by Matt Gorski from May 18-21 that included a mammoth 478-foot blast, two career-high five RBI games and his fifth career two-homer performance.

Ji Hwan Bae and Nick Gonzales rank first and second among IL leaders in batting average, respectfully, despite both being on the Pirates active roster. Following a four-hit game yesterday at Iowa, Jake Lamb entered play on May 23 ranking among league leaders in batting average (4th, .350) and on-base percentage (7th, .440). Gorski also leads the league with five triples, and Liover Peguero is tied for ninth with 46 hits. On the bump, Brady Feigl paces IL pitchers with six wins.

Following two offensive outpourings, the Indians rank first in the IL with a .278 batting average (404-for-1451). They also rank among league leaders in triples (2nd, 13), on-base percentage (3rd, .364) and hits (T-4th). On the bump, the Indians' pitching staff has recorded the seventh-fewest walks (193) and seventh-most strikeouts (437).

Series Schedule

May 27, 6:15 PM

May 29, 6:35 PM

May 30, 5:35 PM (Doubleheader of two 7.0-inning contests)

May 31, 7:05 PM

June 1, 6:35 PM

June 2, 1:35 PM

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Omaha Steakhouse Dog, a hot dog topped with blue cheese, grilled mushrooms, fried onions and bacon bits. Fans can find the Omaha Steakhouse Dog at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

To start the homestand, spend your Memorial Day at Victory Field as we remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Dollar Menu is in effect for the Memorial Day celebration, with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all available for just a buck each. Fans may bid on game-worn camo jerseys until the end of the seventh inning, with all proceeds benefiting INvets. Stick around after the final out for fireworks.

Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One mean fans receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets by entering code HALF before selecting seats! In addition, bring your kids aged 14 and under to learn fundamentals of baseball and softball from Indians players and coaches during the pregame Youth Clinic presented by Toyota, Mr. Plumber and Williams Comfort Air. The Youth Clinic begins at 5:10 PM and is included with your child's ticket purchase for that game.

On Thursday, treat yourself to $2 Pepsi fountain drinks and $3 beers as part of Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery while enjoying extra innings when the Storm Chasers and Indians play a doubleheader. Game 1 starts at 5:35 PM, and the second contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Each game will be scheduled as a 7-inning contest, with only one ticket needed per attendee to enjoy both games.

For the first game of the doubleheader, the Indians will turn into the Malmö Oat Milkers presented by Oatly for a game like you've never experienced before.

On Friday, we're recognizing central Indiana first responders with First Responders Night presented by Citizens Energy Group and QSource. Enjoy learning about their careers before kicking back to watch Friday Fireworks after the final out.

Turn your Saturday night into a staycation by attending Margaritaville Night presented by Corona Premier, where you'll feel like you're wastin' away on a beach with themed in-game entertainment, live music pregame in the Center Field Plaza and more. In addition, the first 1,000 fans 21 and older through the gates will receive an Indians-themed Hawaiian button-down shirt (500 L, 500 XL).

Sunday afternoon games are for the kids when all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch as part of Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer. Bring your tiaras, wear your fanciest outfit and get ready for an afternoon of fairy tale magic when a variety of princesses take over the Center Field Plaza for the day. The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members can also claim their June giveaway item (youth Indians jersey) while supplies last.

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

