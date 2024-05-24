Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Lehigh Valley

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (23-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-28)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP DJ Herz (1-2, 4.21) vs. RHP Mick Abel (1-3, 5.40)

FLUSH IT: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a low-scoring pitchers duel last night, 5-2 in 10 innings...RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in 5.0 solid innings and allowed two earned runs, while RHP ADONIS MEDINA and LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in scoreless outings in relief...offensively, CF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 29 games, DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN drove in a pair of runs and LF DARREN BAKER collected a pair of knocks...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending LHP DJ HERZ to the mound against IronPigs RHP Mick Abel.

AS WOOD AS IT GETS: CF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 29 games last night, finishing 0-for-1 with a walk...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season, and longest by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios reached in 31-straight from 6/19-7/30 in 2022...

Wood averages 94.8 MPH on all batted balls this season, fifth-best among all MLB and Triple-A players (min. 100 AB).

Since the streak began on 4/20 against Toledo, Wood is reaching base at a .480 clip, best in the IL over that span.

PIECE OF BAKE(R): LF DARREN BAKER finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in last night's contest, his 11th multi-hit game of the season...his double came in the first inning, and he now carries a .417 (10-for-24) batting average in the first frame this season...he has also hit safely in nine of his last 11 games dating back to 5/12 at SWB...

11 multi-hit games is second-most on the team, trailing only CF JAMES WOOD (16).

GETTING IT ADON(IS): RHP ADONIS MEDINA turned in his team-leading seventh consecutive scoreless outing last night, logging 1.2 innings and allowing two hits while striking out two...his streak is tied for fifth-longest active streak in the International League and his second streak of at least four consecutive scoreless games...

The right-hander's 1.23 ERA (3 ER/22.0 IP) is the best on Rochester's staff (min. 10.0 IP)...he has not allowed a run in the month of May over 10.0 innings across six appearances.

JOE TO SLEEP: LHP JOE LA SORSA turned in 2.1 hitless innings of relief last night, while striking out a pair...this tied for the second-longest hitless appearance by a Wings reliever this season, tied with RHP NASH WALTERS (2.1 IP on 5/18 vs. BUF)...the southpaw carries a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP) with nine strikeouts and just one walk across six appearances in the month of May.

COMMON SPENSE: RHP SPENSER WATKINS turned in 5.0 innings of work in his eighth start (10th appearance) of the season last night, allowing seven hits while striking out six and walking one...he has now worked at least 4.0 innings in eight consecutive starts, his longest stretch since he logged 12-straight from 6/25-9/26 in 2022 with Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk.

NO WALK ZONE: Red Wings pitchers combined to allow just one four-pitch walk (and one intentional walk) last night...after allowing two walks on Wednesday night, this is the first time Rochester pitching has walked two or fewer batters in back-to-back nine-inning games since 4/18 and 4/19 in 2023.

International League Stories from May 24, 2024

