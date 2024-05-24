Indians Shut Out 12-0, Suffer Second Loss Of The Series

DES MOINES, Iowa -The Iowa Cubs held the Indianapolis offense scoreless en route to a 12-0 triumph on Friday evening in the fourth game of the series at Principal Park.

The I-Cubs (22-27) jumped on Daulton Jefferies (L, 0-1) early in the first inning, courtesy of an Alexander Canario RBI fielder's choice and a David Bote sacrifice fly. Iowa's offense did not look back as it exploded for 12 runs on 16 hits, which tied Indianapolis' (22-24) most surrendered in a game this year. Highly touted outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong led the Cubs with four hits, including three doubles and a home run.

Chris Clarke (W, 1-1) tossed 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball while punching out three hitters. Iowa pitching only allowed four hits in the contest while striking out 10 batters in the victory.

Indianapolis suffered their second shutout loss of the season, the first coming at Louisville on May 10. The 12-0 loss was also the Indians' largest margin of defeat this season.

The Indians and I-Cubs will square off in the fifth game of the six-game series tomorrow at 7:08 PM ET. Right-hander Domingo Germán (0-1, 7.20) gets the nod for Indy against RHP Julio Teheran (0-4, 10.32).

