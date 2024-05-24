SWB Game Notes - May 24

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets (29-18) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-17)

Game 49 | Home Game 23 | PNC Field | Friday, May 24, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP David Peterson-MLB Rehab (1-0, 1.59) vs RHP Yerry De Los Santos (1-1, 5.50)

SECOND PLACE: With a split in doubleheader last night the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have fallen to second place in the International League. They are a half a game behind the Omaha Storm Chasers who have played three less games this season. Syracuse is pushing their way into the conversation, just a game and a half back. You have to go back 38 days to April 16 to find the last time the RailRiders were not in first place.

THE BARON - Baron Stuart shined for the RailRiders in his Triple-A debut. Stuart tossed a career-high seven quality innings. It was the longest start of the season for SWB and the first complete game since Sean Boyle in 2022. The righty allowed just two runs, only one earned, on three hits. He walked four and recorded a pair of strikeouts on 83 pitches. Stuart induced ten groundouts and three flyouts to earn his the win in his spot start.

WALK-OFF WINS- The RailRiders had their second straight walk-off victory in game one of the doubleheader yesterday. On Wednesday Caleb Durbin homered to win in the ninth and last night T.J. Rumfield rocked a bases loaded single in the seventh. Back on May 8 vs Rochester Everson Pereira had a home run to walk-off the game.

DOUBLEHEADER HURT- With a doubleheader split yesterday, SWB has now gotten a win and a loss in three two-game days this summer. However, the RailRiders dropped both games of the doubleheader in their first chance in April. The team is 3-5 on days where the are slated to play two single-admission seven inning contests. Yesterday's game one was the shortest seven-inning game they played so far, finishing in one hour and fourty two minutes.

EVERY DAY SUCCESS- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 25 games and Oscar González ran his up to eleven straight contests on-base. Teammate Luis Torrens has reached in a dozen contests as well. Greg Allen snapped his streak at 16 in a row after striking out in his only at-bat in game two last night. Durbin's success is the second longest active streak in the International League, only behind the Nationals #1 prospect James Wood with 29 consecutive games reached.

OUTSTANDING OSCAR- Oscar González played in both games of the doubleheader yesterday to record his 17th contest as a RailRider. He had his third home run of the season last night to raise his average to a team-high .321. Of his 17 hits, 8 of them, or 47%, have been for extra bases. González also recorded his first outfield assist last night, which was pivotal in tied contest.

ONE-RUN RAUCOUS-SWB has now won eight one-run contests with a 3-2 win yesterday. They have lost five close games. However, the RailRiders have a Triple-A high 17 saves on the summer, but have also blown 10 opportunities. Syracuse has 15 saves in 20 attempts.

