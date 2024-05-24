Anderson Promoted, Then Activated

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:35 p.m. ET against the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

RHP Justin Anderson was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This is the third promotion of the season for Anderson, who is 1-2 with six saves and a 2.50 ERA in 16 games with the Knights this season (25 SO/18.0 IP). With the White Sox, Anderson is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA over three games (3.1 IP).

So far this season, a total of 17 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12, 5/14 & 5/24), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17) and OF Zach DeLoach (5/22). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP Juan Then (pronounced TEN) was activated off Charlotte's Development List on Friday. He is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA with the Knights this season in four games (2.2 IP). He was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on April 30. In four games with the Barons this season, Then posted a 1-0 mark with a 3.86 ERA in four games (4.2 innings pitched). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 24. Last season, Then made his MLB debut and went on to post a 0-0 record with a 4.91 ERA in nine games (11.0 innings pitched).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.