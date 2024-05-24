Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - A six-run fifth inning for the Rochester Red Wings (24-22) was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-29) to rally back from as they fell 10-6 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless until the third, the Red Wings made the first move. Two singles and an error to start the inning put men at second and third before Alex Call singled them both home. After a double moved Call to third, he scored on a Juan Yepez sacrifice fly.
Rochester loaded the bases to begin the fifth and pushed home a run on an RBI groundout from Trey Lipscomb. After a pitching change, Yepez blasted a three-run homer to rightfield, making it 7-0. Two more runs scored later in the inning on an error to make it 9-0.
Nick Podkul demolished a two-run homer in the last of the fifth, his second of the year, to get the IronPigs on the board.
Darick Hall joined Podkul with a long ball of his own, a solo shot and fifth of the season for him, to make it 9-3.
A Darren Baker RBI single in the seventh restored Rochester's lead to seven at 10-3.
With two outs in the last of the seventh, Scott Kingery walked and Jordan Luplow drove him in with a double. Weston Wilson followed with a base knock to drive in Luplow. After a single and a walk loaded the bases, Matt Kroon was hit by a pitch to force in another run, making it 10-6. That was as close as the 'Pigs got however, as a flyout ended the frame and left the tying run at the plate.
DJ Herz (2-2) picked up the win for Rochester, allowing two runs in five innings on three hits and three walks, striking out five.
Mick Abel (1-4) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings on six hits and four walks, striking out three.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, May 25. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with David Parkinson (0-2, 4.76) slated to go for Lehigh Valley while Rochester goes with Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 5.97).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut Out 12-0, Suffer Second Loss Of The Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Crow-Armstrong Dazzles in I-Cubs' Shutout Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Top WooSox 9-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Out-Slug IronPigs in Friday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Fourth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Friday Night, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run Fifth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Highlights: Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Drop Mets, 7-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sammons and Tassin Shine in Double-Header Losses - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Miscues Lead to 7-3 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Powers Past Durham, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Vavra Grand Slam Helps Norfolk Win 3rd Straight - Norfolk Tides
- Late Baker Homer Drives Memphis Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- It's Spelled R-E-L-I-E-F, Saints' Bullpen Magnificent in 7-4 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson Promoted, Then Activated - Charlotte Knights
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night Episode XV - Buffalo Bisons
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns on July 12 & 13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 28-June 2 - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Clippers over Omaha - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Dominate in 10-3 Comeback Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 27-June 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Hammer Season-High Six Homers in 10-8 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings
- Weston Wilson's Three Run Homer Walks-Off Red Wings as 'Pigs Prevail in 10 Innings
- 'Pigs Smash Red Wings to Split Twin Bill
- 'Pigs Drop a Heart Breaker in Extras to Close Series in Norfolk
- Late Comeback Falls Just Short as 'Pigs Topped by Tides