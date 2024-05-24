Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A six-run fifth inning for the Rochester Red Wings (24-22) was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-29) to rally back from as they fell 10-6 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scoreless until the third, the Red Wings made the first move. Two singles and an error to start the inning put men at second and third before Alex Call singled them both home. After a double moved Call to third, he scored on a Juan Yepez sacrifice fly.

Rochester loaded the bases to begin the fifth and pushed home a run on an RBI groundout from Trey Lipscomb. After a pitching change, Yepez blasted a three-run homer to rightfield, making it 7-0. Two more runs scored later in the inning on an error to make it 9-0.

Nick Podkul demolished a two-run homer in the last of the fifth, his second of the year, to get the IronPigs on the board.

Darick Hall joined Podkul with a long ball of his own, a solo shot and fifth of the season for him, to make it 9-3.

A Darren Baker RBI single in the seventh restored Rochester's lead to seven at 10-3.

With two outs in the last of the seventh, Scott Kingery walked and Jordan Luplow drove him in with a double. Weston Wilson followed with a base knock to drive in Luplow. After a single and a walk loaded the bases, Matt Kroon was hit by a pitch to force in another run, making it 10-6. That was as close as the 'Pigs got however, as a flyout ended the frame and left the tying run at the plate.

DJ Herz (2-2) picked up the win for Rochester, allowing two runs in five innings on three hits and three walks, striking out five.

Mick Abel (1-4) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings on six hits and four walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, May 25. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with David Parkinson (0-2, 4.76) slated to go for Lehigh Valley while Rochester goes with Jackson Rutledge (2-2, 5.97).

