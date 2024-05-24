Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night Episode XV

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Jabba the Hutt is back, the Bisons are wearing Mandalorian jerseys, the gates are opening early and there's so much to see and do as Bisons Star Wars Night Episode VX returns on Saturday, May 25, presented by Alfred State College. The Herd is hosting the St. Paul Saints at 6:05 p.m., but the Sahlen Field gates open TWO HOURS EARLY at 4:00 p.m., for you to get the most out of one of the most anticipated nights of the summer! GET MY TICKETS

With that in mind, here's your annual Star Wars Night Fan Guide!

Are there still Tickets available?

Yes, you can still get tickets to this unforgettable night at the ballpark... but don't wait! Order your tickets online now on our Star Wars Night Event Page. However, please note, there are no more Star Wars Night Family Packs for this year's event.

Ballpark Gates/Will Call

As mentioned, the Sahlen Field gates will open at 4:00 p.m. -a full two hours before first pitch. If you plan to use ballpark Will Call, it's not a bad idea to leave a few minutes earlier to avoid longer lines. The Sahlen Field Box Office will also be open earlier than normal on Saturday, May 25, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Entering Ballpark

As a reminder all patrons will once again have to walk through metal detectors upon entering the ballpark. To ease your entry into the ballpark, please allow for a few additional minutes to enter and review the ballpark's carry-in/security policy before arriving.

Where do I meet the Fan Costumers, See Jabba?

There will three photo op areas located throughout Sahlen Field. Jabba the Hutt and some of his friends will be behind home plate near section 104. There will also be two additional locations on the ballpark's club level, identified the "Light Side" ("Curve Ball party area") on the first base side and the "Dark side" ("Sliders party area") on the third base side. Each photo area will have three or so groups for multiple photo ops in the area.

Wearing Costumes

We love to see fans get into the spirit of Star Wars night by wearing their favorite t-shirts, hoodies, past jerseys, etc. But please note, ONLY official Lucas Films certified characters are allowed to be in full costume. Fans of all ages with full masks or props guns will not be allowed into Sahlen Field. Plastic laser swords and lightsabers will be allowed in.

Star Wars Night Jerseys and the Auction/Raffle

This is the way! The Bisons will be wearing Mandalorian Jerseys this year as their 13th different Star Wars Night jersey design! Featuring one of Star Wars fans' favorite duos in the franchise, the Mandalorian Jersey features Mando holding his adopted son Grogu as they continue their journey through the lawless galaxy together. It's the perfect combination of bounty hunter instinct and knowledge of 'The Force.' A STAR WARS NIGHT FIRST, we will be selling adult and youth sizes of The Mandalorian Jersey at the event.

There will also be a Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle of the game-worn and then autographed jerseys from the players during this year's event, to benefit Compass House. A select few jerseys will also be available in an auction on Bisons.com soon.

The Jersey Raffle will include at least 20 additional game worn and autographed jerseys (number is dependent on the number of players on the team that night). Purchase your raffle tickets (one (1) for $5 or five (5) for $20) near section 104 or see the Compass House Volunteers roaming the ballpark.

Where do I get a laser sword?

A must-have keepsake on Star Wars Night is your very own Laser Sword. Once you are inside the ballpark, we will once again have Two Laser Sword Redemption Centers at stand 121 on the 3rd base side and near section 122 on the 1st base side. A Laser Sword costs $10 each with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

I bought a 4-Pack. Where do I redeem my hot dog and soda coupon?

Avoid lines at the concession stands and use the Food Coupon Redemption Centers. You can get your Sahlen's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola soft drink in the concourse area near Section 106 & 122 (first base side), Section 119 (third base side), and on the club level near Section 213.

Where should I park when I go downtown?

Parking may be pre-purchased at several lots downtown via ParkWhiz here. Please note, that other than the surface lot at 64 Exchange St., all of the parking facilities around Sahlen Field are privately owned. With this, the Bisons organization have no control over the parking prices and policies of these privately-owned parking options. Keep in mind there is NFTA Metro Rail service to Seneca Station, which is two blocks from the ballpark. You can also park for free at Metro's LaSalle and University lots and hop on the train.

Consumer's Pub at the Park

Sahlen Field's premier dining option is open two hours before first pitch before every Bisons game and features an all-you-can-eat buffet. There is also a tremendous lineup of local craft beer favorites that can be enjoyed at the bar area before and during Bisons games, and complimentary WiFi is available. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made at PubAtThePark.com.

And ready, you are now... to enjoy Bisons Star Wars Night on Saturday. For even more information, visit our Star Wars Night Event Page.

