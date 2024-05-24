Indians Hammer Season-High Six Homers in 10-8 Victory

DES MOINES, Iowa - Led by two home runs off the bat of Henry Davis, the Indianapolis Indians combined for a season-high six home runs en route to a 10-8 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday evening in the third game of the series at Principal Park.

The six-homer outpouring marked the first time Indianapolis (22-23) has hit six home runs in a game since Aug. 6, 2021, at Iowa. It was just the sixth time since 2005 that the Indians hit six-plus homers in a single contest.

Trailing by three following an Alexander Canario three-run homer in the first inning, Matt Gorski responded in the top of the second with a two-run blast of his own against Iowa starter Dan Straily (L, 0-4). Andrés Alvarez then tied the game later in the inning with his second Triple-A home run.

Indianapolis broke through again with a four-run third inning, highlighted by solo homers off the bats of Davis and Malcom Nuñez. The Indians then padded their lead with Davis' second solo homer of the night in the fourth inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Iowa picked up a run on an RBI groundout courtesy of Darius Hill.

With Indy leading 9-4, the I-Cubs (21-27) chipped away with four solo home runs courtesy of Miles Mastrobuoni, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ali Sánchez and Canario's second homer of the night in the final four innings. Indianapolis added its sixth home run of the night on Gilberto Celestino's first round-tripper of the season in the ninth inning.

Chris Gau (W, 2-0) and Isaac Mattson (S,1) each struck out five batters out of the bullpen, tying the most by an Indians reliever this season.

Henry Davis powered the Indians offense, going 3-for-6 with his fifth career multi-homer performance and second in his past five games with Indianapolis. Davis and Gorski have both been on torrid home run stretches, each hitting five homers in their last five games dating back to May 18 vs. Toledo.

The Indians and Cubs continue their series on Friday evening at 8:08 PM ET. Right-hander Daulton Jefferies (0-0, 9.00) gets the ball for the Indians, while the I-Cubs have yet to name a starter.

