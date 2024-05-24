Syracuse Miscues Lead to 7-3 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes on Friday Night
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets committed a season-high three fielding errors on Friday night leading to five unearned runs in a 7-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field. This is the first game this week the Mets never led.
Syracuse (29-19) had David Peterson on the mound making an MLB rehab start, and the outing started out strong. Peterson struck out the first three baters he faced and pitched his first two frames scoreless.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (31-17) got on the board against Peterson in the bottom of the third inning with some Syracuse mistakes. With one out, Jose Rojas singled to left field. Oswald Peraza followed with a groundball to third base that likely would've been a double play to end the frame, but Mets third baseman Luke Ritter made an errant throw to second base to allow everyone to stay safe on the bases. Carlos Narvaez and Oscar Gonzalez followed with back-to-back singles that scored Rojas and Peraza for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead.
The RailRiders added another run in the fourth. With Greg Allen at second and Brandon Lockridge at first, Peraza grounded a ball into center field for a two-out single that brought home Allen for a 3-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edge. Peterson got out of the fourth, ending his night at 89 pitches with two earned runs allowed and six strikeouts in his four innings pitched.
The Mets cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth. Mike Brosseau led off with a single, and Luisangel Acuña worked a two-out walk. Jose Iglesias followed with a line-drive double to the left-field wall, scoring Brosseau and Acuña to slice the RailRiders lead to one, 3-2.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the bottom of the fifth though. With one out, Luis Torrens singled. Then, Jeter Downs popped a ball up in foul ground down the left-field line, but Ritter dropped the ball for an error that gave Downs new life. Downs then walked, followed by an Allen base on balls to load the bases. Kevin Smith struck out, but Lockridge singled, scoring Torrens and Downs to regain a 5-2 lead. Both runs were unearned because of the error.
Finally, another Syracuse error in the sixth allowed two more unearned runs to score. Narvaez had a one-out double and scored when Mets right fielder Rylan Bannon dropped a Gonzalez fly ball down the right-field line that resulted in a three-base error. Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 7-2 lead.
The Mets got one run back in the ninth when Brosseau hit a solo home run, but that's as close as Syracuse got in the 7-3 loss.
Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their seven-game series on Saturday. Right-hander Dom Hamel is slated to start on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
