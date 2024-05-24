Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 28-June 2

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 28-June 2 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire six-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by the Kickoff to Summer Weekend at AutoZone Park, including the reopening of the Old Bluff, a fireworks show, plaza party and a Redbirds beach towel giveaway.

Tuesday, May 28 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Wednesday, May 29 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Thursday, May 30 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park! Fans can enjoy $2 beers and $1 hotdogs as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys. Presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon and Sahlen's hotdogs.

Friday, May 31 - Memphis vs. Nashville 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Reopening of the Old Bluff: The Memphis Redbirds will be opening the Old Bluff where kids can enjoy free interactive inflatables and free face painters throughout the game.

Saturday, June 1 - Memphis vs. Nashville 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Pregame Plaza Party: Special hosts Latty and Courtney from Kix 106, from 4:30-6 p.m. The party includes inflatable games, music, and lawn games. Presented by Welcome to Memphis.

Reopening of the Old Bluff: The Memphis Redbirds will be opening the Old Bluff where kids can enjoy free interactive inflatables and free face painters throughout the game.

Redbirds Beach Towel Giveaway: Dive on in and show your team spirit poolside with the Redbirds beach towel! The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Memphis Redbirds beach towel. Presented By Welcome to Memphis.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our postgame show, presented by KIX 106. Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game.

Sunday, June 2 - Memphis vs. Nashville 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a free treat from our friends at Prairie Farms.

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

Chill Zone Brunch: Fans can purchase tickets in the Coors Light Chill Zone and enjoy a brunch that includes bottomless mimosas and bloody marys! Find more info and purchase specialty tickets here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

