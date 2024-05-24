Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons enjoyed an early lead against the St. Paul Saints but were unable to hold on in their 7-4 loss on Friday night at Sahlen Field.
The Bisons lead most of the way courtesy of a Leo Jimenez hard-hit home run in the bottom of the first inning. The line-drive home run allowed the herd to jump out to a quick 1-0 lead. They would extend the advantage to three thanks to RBI base hits by Brian Serven and Will Robertson.
After a scoreless second inning for both sides, the Saints would get a pair of runs back after a couple of Sacrifice Flies in the top of the third. However, the Bisons would eventually retire the side on a snare by shortstop Rafael Lantigua.
The Bisons would extend their 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third courtesy of a Will Robertson sacrifice fly that scored Orelvis Martinez.
St. Paul was able to overtake the Bisons with three runs in the top of the sixth inning for a one-run lead. Three straight Saints base runners scored, including Michael Helman to allow St. Paul to enjoy a 5-4 lead going to the bottom of the sixth inning.
Paolo Espino finished his outing with a final stat line of six innings pitched, giving up five earned runs on five hits while striking out four.
The Bisons gave up two more runs in the top of the eighth inning on a Patrick Winkel single that scored both Yunior Severino and Alex Isola for a 7-4 deficit.
The Bisons and the Saints are scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field for game five of the six-game series on Saturday night. Aaron Sanchez is expected to start for Buffalo in the contest.
Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul
