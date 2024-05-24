Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Clippers over Omaha

Tuesday night the visiting Columbus Clippers rallied in the final inning to prevail 8-7 against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park.

Columbus trailed 6-5 after eight innings, but in the top of the 9th, Juan Brito's RBI double tied the game. The next batter, Daniel Schneemann, put the Clippers ahead with a two-run homer. The long ball was Schneemann's 9th of the season, tying him for the team lead with Jhonkensy Noel and Kyle Manzardo. It was also his fourth hit of the evening, raising his average to a Clippers-best .327.

Anthony Gose (2-2) received the win, fanning two in 1.1 innings. Peter Strzelecki notched his fourth save, allowing one run in the 9th before closing the door on the Storm Chasers.

Columbus is back at it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday at Werner Park, with the first pitch at 7:35pm eastern. Columbus returns home May 28 against Lehigh Valley on Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

