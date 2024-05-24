Vavra Grand Slam Helps Norfolk Win 3rd Straight

WORCESTER, MA --- The Norfolk Tides (26-23) took down the Worcester Red Sox (23-26), 9-5, on Friday night at Polar Park. Terrin Vavra's sixth inning grand slam broke open a back-and-forth game, helping the Tides win their third straight game.

The Tides got the scoring going Friday night in the third inning after both teams quickly traded two scoreless opening frames. Following a Connor Norby walk and Daniel Johnson getting hit by a pitch, Billy Cook roped an RBI single to score Norby and give Norfolk a 1-0 lead. Cook and Johnson then attempted to execute a double steal, and when Mark Kolozvary threw down to second, Johnson scored to extend the Tides lead to 2-0.

Worcester knotted the game up in the bottom half of the inning thanks to two hits and an RBI double from Jamie Westbrook. The Tides quickly responded in the top of the fourth, retaking a 3-2 lead on an RBI single from Errol Robinson.

Following a one out single by Cook, he stole second base and set up Terrin Vavra, who snuck an RBI single through the middle of the infield to score Cook and give Norfolk a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Norfolk loaded the bases thanks to three straight singles. Then on a 3-2 pitch, Vavra launched a grand slam, his first home run of the season, 406 feet over the right-center field wall to give the Tides an 8-2 lead. Norfolk further added to their lead in the top of the seventh when Jackson Holliday singled in Heston Kjerstad to make it 9-2 Tides.

Worcester added back a run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-3 and two more in the bottom of the ninth to make it 9-5, but were unable to mount a large enough comeback, handing the Tides their third straight win against the Red Sox.

The Tides will take on the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon in the third game of their six-game series. LHP Cade Povich (5-1, 2.08) will be on the mound for Norfolk, while RHP Jason Alexander (2-4, 4.83) will start for Worcester. First pitch is 4:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Billy's Cookin: Collecting his second straight mulit-hit game tonight was Billy Cook, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run...in 10 games across Cook's last two series, he's batting .333 (14-for-42) with three runs, four doubles and five RBI...Cook has now collected nine multi-hit games this season through 27 games with the Tides.

Terrin the Cover Off: Pacing all hitters in tonight's win was Terrin Vavra...the shortstop went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, five RBI and a run...the seventh inning home run marked his first grand slam since April 9, 2019 with Asheville against Charleston and was his first home run of the season...the Tides have now hit four grand slams thus far this year, which is tied with Buffalo for the most in the International League.

Hoffman Handles Business: In relief of Tucker Davidson, Nolan Hoffman worked two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out five batters across the fifth and sixth innings...in his longest outing since he also threw two innings on September 2, 2023 with Bowie at Akron, Hoffman struck out the most batters in an outing since May 19, 2023 with Bowie at Altoona...outside of his last two outings, Hoffman has posted a 3.14 ERA (5 ER, 14.1 IP) with 19 strikeouts this season.

