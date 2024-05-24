May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (21-27) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (22-23)

Friday, May 24 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (1-2, 4.70 W/ Cubs) vs. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 4.22)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis will take the field for the fourth game of their current six-game series. With Indianapolis leading the series at two games to one, the I-Cubs are expected to send left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks to the mound as he begins his Major League Rehab assignment. Wicks, who has been up in the big leagues with Chicago all season, was placed on the injured list back on April 28 with a left forearm strain. Before his injury, the 24-yearold made five appearances with Chicago (all starts) and tallied a record of 1-2 with an ERA of 4.70 over 23.0 innings of work to go along with 28 strikeouts compared to nine walks. In his time with Chicago last season, Wicks made seven starts with a record of 4-1 and an ERA of 4.41 with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34.2 innings. Wicks has gone up against Indianapolis twice in his career and owns a record of 1-0 and a 4.00 ERA. As for the Indians, they will start with right-hander Daulton Jefferies.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The I-Cubs and Indians will play game four of their six games series tonight, with Indianapolis currently leading the series two games to one. The Indians won the first and third game of the series, with Iowa taking game two. Despite trailing the series by just one game three games in, the I-Cubs have been outscored by 13 runs, at 35-22.

CANARIO IS CRUSHING: One of the hottest bats in the I-Cubs' lineup is coming from outfielder Alexander Canario. In last night's game versus Indianapolis, he went 2-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored, two home runs, and four RBI. It marked the first multi-homer game of the season for the 24-year-old and his first multi-homer game since August 24, 2023, which also came against Indianapolis. With his two home runs last night, Canario now has 11 multi-home run games in his career. The Dominican Republic native is certainly putting his power on display as of late as he has recorded an extra-base hit in five consecutive games, which is tied for the sixth-longest streak in the International League. From a personal standpoint, it's his longest extra-base hit streak since he collected one in six straight games from May 18-26, 2022, when he was a member of Double-A Tennessee.

CROW-ARMSTRONG'S RETURN: Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is back in the Iowa lineup after he was optioned by Chicago on May 20. Previously, the 22-year-old was up in the big leagues where he appeared in 23 games. During that span, Crow-Armstrong hit .236 (13-for-55) with two doubles, a triple, a home run, and nine RBI to go along with five stolen bases. Since his return to Iowa, which came at the start of the current series versus Indianapolis, Crow-Armstrong has recorded a multihit game in all three contests versus the Indians. Over those three games he has gone 4-for-14 (.429) at the plate with a double, two home runs, and three RBI.

HOME RUNS GALORE: In last night's contest between the I-Cubs and the Indians the baseballs were flying out of Principal Park. 11 total home runs were hit between the two ballclubs with Iowa launching five and Indianapolis hitting six. For Iowa, Miles Mastrobuoni, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Ali Sánchez eached tallied one homer, while Alexander Canario smoked two. Canario now is tied for third on the team with six homers in 2024. The five long balls hit by Iowa last night set a new season-high for the I-Cubs as well. The previous season-high for home runs hit in a game this season was four, which had been achieved on four separate occasions with the most recent occurring on May 18 against Syracuse. In comparison to last season, the most homers hit in a game by Iowa was seven which was done twice with last occurrence on August 9 against Omaha. The franchise record for homers hit in a game is set at eight, which was achieved on August 9, 2008, against Round Rock. On the opposite side however, Iowa's pitching did give up six homers to Indianapolis, which is the most allowed in a game by Iowa this season.

TRAIL BY ERROR: A current struggle for the I-Cubs has come in the form of errors. After committing two more errors in last night's loss to Indianapolis, Iowa has committed at least one error in four consecutive games. Back on Tuesday night in the series opener versus Indianapolis, Iowa committed five errors in the game, which set a season high. On the year, the I-Cubs have committed a total of 48 errors, which is the second most at the Triple-A level.

International League Stories from May 24, 2024

