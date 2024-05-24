Crow-Armstrong Dazzles in I-Cubs' Shutout Victory
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI to lead the Iowa Cubs (22-27) to a 12-0 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (22-24) tonight at Principal Park. It marked the third shutout victory for the I-Cubs this season and first since April 12 at St. Paul.
Iowa took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Crow-Armstrong scored on a fielder's choice from Alexander Canario, and Canario crossed home on a sacrifice fly from David Bote .
In the third, the I-Cubs took a 3-0 on a sacrifice fly from Darius Hill. Crow-Armstrong put Iowa up 4-0 in the fourth with a 400-foot home run over the right-field wall.
Crow-Armstrong again delivered for the I-Cubs with a run-scoring double in the sixth and BJ Murray Jr. followed that up with a single to make it 6-0, Iowa. Matt Mervis joined the party with a run-scoring double to put the I-Cubs up 7-0.
Iowa took a 12-0 with a five-run eighth thanks to a run-scoring double from Bryce Windham, a two-run double from Crow-Armstrong and a two-run homer from Canario.
Jordan Wicks made the start on Major League rehab assignment and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings. Chris Clarke earned his first win of the season as he tossed 4.0 innings with three strikeouts.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has four consecutive multi-hit games and has hit three homers in his last four games.
- The I-Cubs have won 11 of their last 15 home games vs. Indianapolis.
- Alexander Canario has an extra-base hit in six straight games.
- Iowa tallied a season-high 16 hits tonight.
- BJ Murray Jr. extended his on-base streak to 11 consecutive games.
Iowa will play vs. Indianapolis on Friday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
