Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-26) got productive offensive nights from Sean Murphy, Yuli Gurriel, and Eli White, but a six-run fifth inning from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (21-28) broke the game open and sent Gwinnett to an 8-3 loss on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Jacksonville loaded the bases in the second inning and tallied a run to take a 1-0 lead on an RBI from Marty Costes. The Stripers evened the score on an RBI liner from Murphy in the third inning. The Jumbo Shrimp got four RBI singles in a six-run fifth to build an insurmountable 7-1 lead. Gwinnett got two late runs on RBI singles by White and Gurriel in the seventh inning.
Key Contributors: Murphy (2-for-5, RBI), White (2-for-4, RBI) and Gurriel (3-for-4, double, RBI) accounted for each of the Stripers' runs on Friday. Sandy Leon, typically a catcher for Gwinnett, worked a perfect inning of relief in the top of the ninth. For Jacksonville, Xavier Edwards and Victor Mesa Jr. had multi-hit outings while the Jumbo Shrimp won without recording an extra-base hit.
Noteworthy: White recorded two hits to extend his on-base streak to 15 games, tying Forrest Wall for the longest on-base streak by a Gwinnett player this season. Gurriel recorded his fifth multi-hit game as a Striper and pushed his own on-base streak to 14 games. A loss was dealt to reliever Brooks Wilson, representing just the second reliever to record a loss in May for Gwinnett. The bullpen record is now 6-2 this month.
Next Game (Saturday, May 25): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. R HP Bryce Elder (2-0, 3.31 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 2.76 ERA) for Jacksonville. The Stripers will give away replica jerseys of their July 4 th patriotic set from 2023 to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut Out 12-0, Suffer Second Loss Of The Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Crow-Armstrong Dazzles in I-Cubs' Shutout Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Top WooSox 9-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Out-Slug IronPigs in Friday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Fourth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Friday Night, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run Fifth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Highlights: Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Drop Mets, 7-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sammons and Tassin Shine in Double-Header Losses - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Miscues Lead to 7-3 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Powers Past Durham, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Vavra Grand Slam Helps Norfolk Win 3rd Straight - Norfolk Tides
- Late Baker Homer Drives Memphis Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- It's Spelled R-E-L-I-E-F, Saints' Bullpen Magnificent in 7-4 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson Promoted, Then Activated - Charlotte Knights
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night Episode XV - Buffalo Bisons
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns on July 12 & 13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 28-June 2 - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Clippers over Omaha - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Dominate in 10-3 Comeback Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 27-June 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Hammer Season-High Six Homers in 10-8 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout
- Stripers Outlasted by Jacksonville 12-11 in Shootout
- Widener, Holmes Combine to Blank Jacksonville 3-0
- Stripers Capture Late-Inning Magic Once Again in 4-3 Walk-off Win Over Jacksonville