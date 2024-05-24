Knights Fall to Sounds on Friday Night, 4-3

(NASHVILLE, TN) - Jared Walsh launched two home runs, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 4-3 on Friday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to a two-run home run from Walsh, his second of the season. Two innings later, Walsh added his third home run of the season, a solo shot. Thanks to Walsh, the Knights led the Sounds by a score of 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sounds battled back to tie the game at 3-3 and knock Charlotte RHP Johan Domínguez out of the game. The Sounds scored three runs in the frame thanks to a two-run single by Isaac Collins and an RBI single from Wes Clarke. Dominguez allowed three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings on Friday night.

The Sounds took a lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against Charlotte reliever Deivi García, which eventually led to a fourth consecutive win. García (1-1, 3.60), who was saddled with the loss, allowed an RBI double to Chris Roller.

Charlotte outfielder Mark Payton continued his strong hitting, recording two hits on the evening.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:30 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. on Saturday.

