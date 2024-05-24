Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Fourth Straight Win
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (26-23) fell behind early but rallied in the second half of the contest to take a 4-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights (19-29) on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The rally led Nashville to a series-clinching fourth win of the six-game set.
Entering the bottom of the eighth tied 3-3, Brewer Hicklen led off the inning with a single up the middle. The speedy Hicklen later advanced into scoring position after an errant throw on a pickoff attempt by Knights reliever Deivi Garcia (1-1). Still with nobody out, Chris Roller laced a double into center field that scored Hicklen, the go-ahead run, to make it 4-3 in the eighth. Kevin Herget (S, 1) put Charlotte away 1-2-3 in the ninth, striking out Wilmer Difo for the final out of the contest.
Nashville found themselves trailing 3-0 after a pair of Jared Walsh home runs (2-run in the 3 rd inning and a solo shot in the 5 th ) gave the Knights an early advantage. However, the Sounds loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth after a pair of singles from Francisco Mejía and Freddy Zamora and a walk from Oliver Dunn. Isaac Collins lined a single into left to score two, then Wes Clarke brought home Dunn as the tying run to make it 3-3.
Sounds starter Carlos Rodríguez allowed the two blasts to Walsh but was outstanding otherwise. The right-hander struck out eight in his six innings of three-run baseball, tying a season-high. He held the Knights to four hits and a walk in yet another quality start for the Brewers' No. 6 prospect (MLB Pipeline). Taylor Clarke (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings, keeping things tied before the Sounds would go up a run in the eighth.
All nine Sounds batters reached base in the win. Zamora led the team with a pair of singles Dunn and Roller turned in the pair of extra-base hits for Nashville, each knocking a double in the win.
Nashville will look to extend the win streak tomorrow night in game five of the series. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-3, 8.90) will make his first start in the homestand. Former Braves hurler Touki Toussaint (1-1, 7.90) will start for the Knights. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Isaac Collins extended his on-base streak to 13 games with the two-RBI single in the fifth. Since the streak began on May 10, Collins is batting .349 (15-for-43) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and nine walks.
After starting the season 0-4 with an 8.34 ERA (22.2 IP/21 ER), Carlos Rodríguez has since gone 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA (28.0 IP/12 ER) with a 1.14 WHIP and .206 opponent batting average in his last five starts.
The Sounds have won four-in-a-row for the second time this season - they took each of the first four games of the series at Jacksonville from May 14-17 last week. They are also a season-best three games over .500.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut Out 12-0, Suffer Second Loss Of The Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Crow-Armstrong Dazzles in I-Cubs' Shutout Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Top WooSox 9-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Out-Slug IronPigs in Friday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Fourth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Friday Night, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run Fifth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Highlights: Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Drop Mets, 7-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sammons and Tassin Shine in Double-Header Losses - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Miscues Lead to 7-3 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Powers Past Durham, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Vavra Grand Slam Helps Norfolk Win 3rd Straight - Norfolk Tides
- Late Baker Homer Drives Memphis Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- It's Spelled R-E-L-I-E-F, Saints' Bullpen Magnificent in 7-4 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson Promoted, Then Activated - Charlotte Knights
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night Episode XV - Buffalo Bisons
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns on July 12 & 13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 28-June 2 - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Clippers over Omaha - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Dominate in 10-3 Comeback Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 27-June 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Hammer Season-High Six Homers in 10-8 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.