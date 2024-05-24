Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - A five-run second inning helped the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-5 win over the Columbus Clippers Friday at Werner Park.
The Chasers struck for the first runs of the game as Nick Pratto walked and Devin Mann singled to put two on for Brian O'Keefe, who homered to right center field to take an early 3-0 Chaser lead. Tyler Gentry and Cam Devanney followed with back-to-back doubles, then Devanney moved to third base on a wild pitch and scored on an Austin Nola ground for a commanding 5-0 lead.
Anthony Veneziano started the bullpen game for Omaha and retired the first five batters he faced and eight of his first nine before running into trouble in the third. A single and two walks loaded the bases in the top of the third, but Jonah Dipoto replaced Veneziano and stranded the bases loaded to keep the Clippers off the board.
An error, single and two-run triple for Columbus in the top of fourth inning led to a pair of unearned runs for Dipoto, bringing the score to 5-2 in favor of the Chasers, but Dipoto struck out two over 1.1 innings of work.
Walter Pennington worked a scoreless fifth behind Dipoto and got the first two outs of the sixth before four straight walks ended his day and brought home another run for the Clippers to move the score to 5-3, still in Omaha's favor.
Dan Altavilla stranded the bases loaded in the sixth behind Pennington and pitched a scoreless seventh before handing the ball off to Steven Cruz for the top of the eighth inning. Cruz got the first two outs of the eighth before surrendering a game-tying two-run homer to José Tena as Columbus tied the score at 5-5.
After a five-run second inning, the Chasers were held quiet in five straight innings as they mustered only one hit in that duration and had a stretch of 12 in a row retired from the second through the fifth. In the bottom of the eighth, Omaha retook the lead 6-5 as Mann singled to left field and brought Loftin home from second base for a 6-5 advantage.
Will Klein came in for the ninth and retired the side in order to secure his his seventh save of the season and drive home the Storm Chasers' third straight win.
The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against Columbus Saturday, May 25 at Werner Park with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch as left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV is slated to pitch for Omaha.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 24, 2024
- Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut Out 12-0, Suffer Second Loss Of The Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Crow-Armstrong Dazzles in I-Cubs' Shutout Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Top WooSox 9-5 on Friday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Out-Slug IronPigs in Friday Night Thriller - Rochester Red Wings
- Homers from Nick Podkul and Darick Hall Not Enough as 'Pigs Clipped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Erase Early Deficit, Take Fourth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Knights Fall to Sounds on Friday Night, 4-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Six-Run Fifth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Highlights: Bats Walk off Twice to Sweep Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Drop Mets, 7-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Big Fifth Inning from Jacksonville Hands Gwinnett 8-3 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sammons and Tassin Shine in Double-Header Losses - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Miscues Lead to 7-3 Loss at Scranton/Wilkes on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Powers Past Durham, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Vavra Grand Slam Helps Norfolk Win 3rd Straight - Norfolk Tides
- Late Baker Homer Drives Memphis Past Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Unable to Rally in 7-4 Loss to St. Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- It's Spelled R-E-L-I-E-F, Saints' Bullpen Magnificent in 7-4 Comeback Victory - St. Paul Saints
- May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 24 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson Promoted, Then Activated - Charlotte Knights
- Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night Episode XV - Buffalo Bisons
- Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns on July 12 & 13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 24 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 28-June 2 - Memphis Redbirds
- Ninth Inning Rally Lifts Clippers over Omaha - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Dominate in 10-3 Comeback Win Over Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 27-June 2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Hammer Season-High Six Homers in 10-8 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Sweep Charlotte in Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Five-Run Second Inning Helps Omaha to 6-5 Win Over Columbus
- Chasers Dominate in 10-3 Comeback Win Over Columbus
- Chasers Walk off Clippers with 9-8 Win in Extras
- Omaha Loses Series Opener 8-7 Against Columbus
- Storm Chasers Welcome Columbus Clippers to Werner Park