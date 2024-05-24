Aces Around the Bases Disc Golf Returns on July 12 & 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Aces Around the Bases disc golf event returns to 121 Financial Ballpark from 4-10 p.m. on Friday, July 12 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Tee times are available for only $140 for a foursome. A new nine-hole course will run through the entirety of 121 Financial Ballpark, including the concourse, seating bowl, playing field, Haskell Suite level and Coors Light Tiki Terrace. All paying players will receive a new Jumbo Shrimp disc as part of their entry fee.

Tee-times can be requested by following this link . Sponsor and vendor opportunities, as well as player packages, may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or emailing the club at [email protected] .

Free parking for the event is available in the grass lot beyond the left field gate. Ballpark entry will be near the Coors Light Tiki Terrace, which will be open for fans wishing to watch the action, relax and eat/drink.

