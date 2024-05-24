Tides Top WooSox 9-5 on Friday Night
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Despite 13 hits from their offense, the Worcester Red Sox (23-26) fell to the Norfolk Tides (26-23) on Friday night at Polar Park by a 9-5 final score.
The Tides scored the game's first run in the top of the third. Billy Cook singled in Connor Norby. With runners on the corners, Cook took off for second and got in a rundown to bring in Daniel Johnson from third.
Worcester tied the game in the bottom of the third. Bobby Dalbec grounded into a force out to plate Worcester's first run. Jamie Westbrook doubled off the Worcester Wall to tie the game at two.
In the top of the fourth, Errol Robinson lined a single to right to bring in Maverick Handley and put Norfolk on top 3-2.
The Tides added another in the fifth when Terrin Vavra's run-scoring single brought in Cook.
Norfolk's biggest swing of the night came from Vavra in the sixth, when he hit Norfolk's fourth grand slam of the season to extend their lead to 8-2.
Jackson Holliday hit an RBI single in the seventh to make it a 9-2 game. In the series, Holliday, the consensus top prospect in MLB, is 3-for-16 with five walks.
The WooSox chipped away in the eighth. Dalton Guthrie's RBI single made it a 9-3 Norfolk lead.
Worcester added two in the bottom of the ninth. Chase Meidroth scored on a wild pitch, and Jamie Westbrook drove in a run with a fielder's choice.
Meidroth (3-for-4, 2B, R, BB) tallied his second three-hit game of the season. He extended his on-base streak to 10 games.
Nick Sogard (3-for-5, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 12 games. He is hitting .438 (14-for-32) in eight games on this homestand.
In his first start of the series, Dalton Guthrie (3-for-5, RBI) collected his first three-hit game of the year.
Worcester pitching struck out 13 batters, two shy of matching a season high. The WooSox have struck out 48 batters in this series.
The WooSox continue their six-game series at Polar Park on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Jason Alexander (2-4, 4.83) faces Cade Povich (5-1, 2.08). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
