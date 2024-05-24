Memphis Powers Past Durham, 5-4

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Luken Baker drilled a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning to lift Memphis past Durham 5-4 at the DBAP on Friday night.

The Redbirds (26-23) hit three homers in the game, but Baker's shot off of Durham reliever Edwin Uceta (L, 1-2) leveled the series. Baker earned the IL's MVP award last year. Nick Dunn and Jared Young each took out Bulls starter Nathan Wiles earlier in the game.

Trailing 3-0, the Bulls (20-29) scored four times in the fifth against Memphis starter Adam Kloffenstein to grab the lead. Ronny Simon doubled to start the frame, followed by an RBI single by Tristan Peters and a walk. Kameron Misner stroked a single to produce a second run before a groundout by Junior Caminero tied the game. Curtis Mead followed with a soft single to center to score Misner with the leading run.

Antonio Jimenez surrendered a run in the seventh allowing Memphis to tie the score.

The Redbirds committed four errors in the first three innings of the game, but the Bulls couldn't capitalize on the mistakes.

The Bulls continue their six-game series against Memphis at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday. Mason Montgomery (0-5, 7.62) is expected to start against Sam Robberse (5-2, 3.29).

