Late Baker Homer Drives Memphis Past Durham

May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 5-4 win at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the game tied at four in the top of the eighth inning, designated hitter Luken Baker blasted his 13th home run of the season. The right-handed hitter now has 67 home runs in his Redbirds career, seven shy of tying the franchise record held by Nick Stavinoha.

In total, Memphis clubbed three home runs in the win. Third baseman Nick Dunn got the scoring started with his fourth dinger of the season in the third inning. First baseman Jared Young later smacked a two-run home run to put the Redbirds up 3-0 in the fourth.

On the mound, right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed four runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six in his 6.2-inning start. Chris Roycroft (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. The right-handed pitcher allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 28 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

