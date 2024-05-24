Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights May 28-June 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues on May 28 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, June 2 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Purr in the Park III (Cat night): The Jumbo Shrimp welcome you and your furry companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Cats get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. All cats must be on a leash or in a cat carrier. Please note that cats are not allowed in section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union, Project Chance and Mayo Clinic: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union, Project Chance, and Mayo Clinic as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

Bourbon and Brats: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for an evening of Bourbon and Brats. Participants will get to network in one of our Skydecks while enjoying multiple bourbon and brat samplings plus you'll get to take home a souvenir Jumbo Shrimp logoed rocks glass. Click. More Info for the ticket link. ** Bourbon and Brats is a special ticket. To get access to this event, please click the More Info link to purchase that ticket **

Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Ascension St. Vincent's for Military Appreciation Night. Ascension St. Vincent's is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Friday, May 31, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

You're Outta Here! (Graduation Sendoff) : As the school year winds down, why don't you bring that soon to be departing graduate down to the ballpark for a goodbye send off. In fact, send us your goodbye message and we'll play them on the video board during the game!

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Hip Hop Night Shirt Giveaway presented by VyStar Credit Union & Arlington Toyota : The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with a hip hop themed Jumbo Shrimp t-shirt. While this night may be illmatic, we can promise you, you won't be abducted by duvaliens. Not only we will have a hip hop themed shirt to giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the gate but we'll have a live DJ on the concourse, providing all the music for the game. The player walk up music, the between games and a live fireworks soundtrack!!

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by VyStar Credit Union and Arlington Toyota: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks!

Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Star Wars Day presented by the 501 st Legion - Squad7 and WasabiCon : The Jumbo Shrimp along with costuming clubs, The 501st Legion - Squad7 and WasabiCon are proud to present Star Wars Night! Come join us at the ballpark and meet your favorite Star Wars characters.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com , by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

