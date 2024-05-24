Six-Run Fifth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers
May 24, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A six-run fifth inning on Friday vaulted the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 8-3 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field.
With the score tied at one, Gwinnett (23-26) reliever Brooks Wilson (1-1) walked Griffin Conine to start the fifth before an error put runners on the corners. Xavier Edwards and Victor Mesa Jr. notched back-to-back RBI singles to give Jacksonville (21-28) a 3-1 lead. After Jonah Bride drew a free pass, Tristan Gray singled in a pair to double the advantage. Will Banfield followed with a base hit and Troy Johnston's RBI ground out plated another run. Javier Sanoja's RBI base knock capped the six-run inning - Jacksonville's second largest of the season - to make it 7-1.
Three consecutive hits from Marty Costes, Edwards and Mesa Jr. jumpstarted the sixth. After a strikeout, Gray's sacrifice fly put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 8-1.
The Stripers got slightly closer in the seventh. J.P. Martinez was hit by a pitch with one out and Sean Murphy singled. Consecutive RBI singles from Eli White and Yuli Gurriel set the final margin at 8-3.
The Jumbo Shrimp cracked open the scoring in the second. Banfield drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a Johnston single. After a strikeout, Conine walked to load the bases. Sanoja's RBI ground out brought home Banfield for the game's first run.
Gwinnett tied the score in the third. Andrew Velazquez and Martinez each walked to begin the frame. Murphy then dumped a base hit to center to plate Velazquez and tie the score.
Jacksonville meets Gwinnett again in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 2.76 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 3.31 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
