St. Paul Saints vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 10-15

June 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their sixth homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, June 10, against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The seven-game set continues through Sunday, June 15, and is the lone visit by the Saints to Victory Field this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

St. Paul Saints (30-30, 10th, -11.5 GB)

2024: 70-79, 13th

International League Championships: N/A

Manager: Toby Gardenhire, 5th season (325-311, .511)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 2), RHP Marco Raya (6), RHP Andrew Morris (9), RHP Cory Lewis (11), RHP Travis Adams (21), INF Payton Eeles (22), C Diego Cartaya (23)

The Saints have won just two of their last eight games dating back to May 31 at Omaha, going 2-4 in their last homestand against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Twins' No. 22 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Payton Eeles led the offense over the last week with a .318 batting average (7-for-22) while both of Patrick Winkel's hits across seven at-bats left the yard for solo home runs. On the mound, closer Richard Lovelady tossed 3.0 shutout innings across as many appearances while going 2-for-2 in save opportunities.

The International League's leader in slugging percentage (.616) and OPS (1.017) Carson McCusker returned to the Saints lineup last week after making his major league debut with the Twins on May 18. Over 45 games with St. Paul, he also ranks among IL qualifiers in home runs (T-4th, 12), total bases (7th, 98), extra-base hits (T-8th, 23) and batting average (9th, .321).

As a team, the Saints rank third among IL teams in home runs (44), on-base percentage (.321), slugging percentage (.373) and OPS (.694).

Indianapolis Indians (34-27, 4th, -8.0 GB)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Shawn Bowman, 1st season (11-10, .523 - since being named Indians manager on May 16)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (3), LHP Hunter Barco (5), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians went 3-3 in their last road trip at Memphis, Tripe-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, and are 7-5 across their last two series. Over the last series at AutoZone Park, Billy Cook led all International League qualifiers with a .526 batting average (10-for-19) in five games. Newcomer Ronny Simon also impressed at the plate, going 3-for-8 with a home run in his first two games with the Indians. On the mound, Thomas Harrington went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA (3er/12,0ip) with eight strikeouts in two starts at Memphis.

Bubba Chandler continues to be one of the best starters in the IL, ranking among qualifiers in batting average against (3rd, .192), strikeouts (3rd, 70), ERA (6th, 2.49) and WHIP (6th, 1.13). No Indians batters currently rank among IL leaders in any offensive categories, but Nick Solak has returned to Indy's lineup as one of the league's hottest hitters. At the time of his contract being selected by Pittsburgh on May 16, he led the IL in batting average (.393) and ranked among leaders in OPS (2nd, 1.077), on-base percentage (3rd, .452), slugging percentage (3rd, .625), hits (T-7th, 44) and total bases (10th, 70).

The Indians pitching staff ranks third among IL teams with 584 strikeouts.

Probable Starters

June 10, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-0, 1.15)

June 11, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.49)

June 12 Game 1, 6:05 PM: TBD vs. LHP Hunter Barco (0-1, 5.40)

June 12 Game 2, 30-45 min after G1: TBD vs. TBD

June 13, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. TBD

June 14, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (3-6, 5.76)

June 15, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Jucy Lucy 2.0, a bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed hot dog topped with more shredded cheese. Fans can find the Jucy Lucy 2.0 at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Summer is rolling in and Indians baseball is heating up! Another homestand is on deck this week at the Vic - read on to find out what's going on at the ballpark!

Satisfy your appetite without emptying your wallet! Start off the homestand strong by enjoying the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, when all your favorite ballpark snacks - hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros - are available for just a buck each. In addition, become a hero and support Indiana Donor Network on Donate Life Night by visiting their tent in the Center Field Plaza to sign up to become an organ donor.

There's nothing better than sunshine and baseball. Take a mid-week break from work or bring along your colleagues for a 1:35 PM Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial.

On Thursday, enjoy live music, drink deals AND two games for the price of one! The Indians will face off against the Saints for a doubleheader beginning at 6:05 PM, with Game 2 starting approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Arrive early to enjoy live music from My Yellow Rickshaw from 5-5:30 PM and between games. Round out the night with $3 draft beers, $3 Busch Light cans and $2 fountain Pepsi products during Thirsty Thursday presented by Busch Light.

Get your black and yellow merch together as we suit up as the Young Bucs and raise the Jolly Roger Friday through Sunday for Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery! The Indians will wear specialty jerseys honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates all weekend long, and the Pirates Pierogies will have an in-game race each game of the weekend.

On Friday, stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks. Arrive early on Saturday for a Paul Skenes Rookie of the Year bobblehead giveaway (first 2,500 fans aged 18+) and to obtain autographs from all of your favorite Indianapolis Indians from 5:30-6:10 PM. On Sunday, feel what it's like to become a pro by making your own trading card at the Trading Card Experience in the Center Field Plaza. The specialty Young Bucs jerseys will also be auctioned off on Sunday through the end of the seventh inning, with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Treat Dad to an unforgettable Father's Day at the ballpark! Make feeding the fam easy by taking advantage of our Kids Eat Free meal deal (hot dog, bag of chips and Prairie Farms milk) presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms. Knot Hole Kids Club members can also pick up their June giveaway item - a Rowdie pop-it toy - and run the bases after the game!

Notable First Pitches

June 12: Tom Hankins, Noblesville Boom head coach

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.







