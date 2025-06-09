Homestand Preview: Bisons Host Clippers, June 10-15 in Homestand That Includes Father's Day, 'Friendship Bracelet' Bash & LEGO NINJAGO Free Build

June 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Fresh off a series win down the Thruway, the Buffalo Bisons return home to Sahlen Field this week with a jam-packed homestand event schedule. As the Herd hosts the Columbus Clippers at Sahlen Field, June 10-15, fans can enjoy some of our biggest events of the season, including the return of 'Friendship Bracelet' Honda fridaynightbash!®, the LEGO® NINJAGO® Free Build Event on Saturday, and of course, Father's Day at the Ballpark to close out the weekend.

There's no better place to bring Dad on his special day than at the ballpark. The Bisons Father's Day Game on Sunday (1:05 p.m.) includes a Logo Baseball Giveaway when the ballpark gates open at the special time of 11:30 a.m., presented by ECMC. Dads and their families can then use that ball for Play Catch on the Field following the game. A WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday, Sunday also includes a pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Back by popular demand, a memorable weekend at the ballpark will start with our second annual 'Friendship Bracelet' Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:35 p.m.), presented by Clean Eatz Kitchen, where fans can bring, make and trade bracelets, listen to special themed music and of course, enjoy postgame Fireworks. The fun then continues with Saturday's LEGO® NINJAGO® Free Build Event (6:35 p.m.) as kids can make and take their own LEGO® creations. Saturday's game is also Buster's Birthday Bash & Dance Party on the Sahlen Field club level and our first Labatt-urday Night of the season, with $4 Labatt's Blue and Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and fans' chance to win 'Beer for a Year.'

TICKETS: Tickets for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 10 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-Pride Night, presented by Nissan. Special Bisons Cap Sale with 100% of net proceeds to benefit Niagara Pride. Anthems to be performed by the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus.

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY., Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, June 11 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-Nickel City Comic Con Night with Shane Kippel Meet n' Greet. Star of Degrassi: The Next Generation, Kippel will be available for selfies with fans before and after throwing the game's Ceremonial First Pitch.

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank. Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, June 12 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-Tops Dog Day at the Park. Dogs are admitted free with adult ticket purchase. Fans can sit with their dog in the right-field corner sections of Sahlen Field.

-Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Insurance. Bisons players to wear their all new 'reverse retro' uniforms during the game. In game scoreboard tributes to great Bisons moments

Friday, June 13 vs. vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5:00 p.m.)

-'Friendship Bracelet Night, presented by Clean Eatz Kitchen. Bring, Make & Trade Friendship Bracelets pregame and enjoy great pop music throughout the game!

-Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

-LEGO® NINJAGO® Free Build Event. Kids can Make n' Take their own LEGO® creations for free. Fans can take photos with fun LEGO® NINJAGO® backdrops and put their moves to the test at the LEGO® Spinjitzu Battle Station.

-Buster's Birthday Bash & Dance Party. Join Buster, Chip and the WCC Mascots pregame on the club level for a dance party and special birthday activities.

-Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, June 15 vs. Columbus (1:05 p.m. | SPECIAL TIME 11:30 a.m.)

-Father's Day at the Ballpark, presented by ECMC. Logo Baseball Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. Postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad.

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet when gates open and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







