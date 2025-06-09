Chasers Drop Series Finale to Cubs

June 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 7-3 in the conclusion of their 7-game series with the Iowa Cubs. Three of Iowa's seven runs were unearned to Omaha's pitchers in Sunday night's loss, with the Cubs leading from 1st inning on.

Omaha threw a bullpen game, with right-hander Brandon Johnson making his first professional start in Sunday contest. The Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning after Johnson walked the first batter he faced, then yielded back-to-back home runs in the next two at-bats.

Ryan Hendrix relieved Johnson in the 2nd and worked 2.0 scoreless frames with 3 strikeouts. Omaha shrunk the deficit to 3-2 after Tyler Tolbert was hit by a pitch and Cam Devanney connected on a 2-run home run, his team-leading 12th of the year.

Eric Cerantola followed Hendrix and worked a 1-2-3 4th inning with a strikeout. In the 5th, Lucas Erceg made his first Major League rehab appearance with Omaha, retiring the three Cubs he faced in order. Right-hander Noah Murdock relieved Erceg and worked a scoreless 6th, but Iowa added a run after an errant throw on a sacrifice bunt allowed a runner to score, the Cubs extending their lead to 4-2.

Stephen Nogosek came in to pitch after Murdock was chased from the game with one out remaining in the 7th. Nogosek inherited the bases loade from Murdock's, with two of three scoring on a fielding error, making the score 6-2 in favor of the Cubs. In 1.2 innings, Murdock was charged with 3 unearned runs. Nogosek went on to pitch two outs in the 8th inning, with the Cubs adding a run to make their lead 7-2. Junior Fernández relieved Nogosek with two outs in the 8th, striking out the first batter he faced to end the inning.

In the 9th, Fernández worked a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Omaha added a run to make the score 7-3 after Cavan Biggio walked and Nick Pratto doubled to plate him; however, the Chasers failed to plate any more runs, even with the tying run coming to the plate, and the 7-3 score held to be final.

Omaha's next game will be Tuesday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio.







