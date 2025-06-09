Bisons OF Will Robertson Named International League Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

This afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced Buffalo Bisons OF WILL ROBERTSON has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of June 3-8.

Robertson became just the 10th player in the Bisons Modern Era, from 1985 to present, to hit three home runs in a game when he hit home runs in three consecutive at bats against the Syracuse Mets last Tuesday, June 3. It also marked just the 11th time that has been accomplished by a Bisons' batter since 1985.

The 27-year-old had at least one base hit in five of the six games against the Mets in Syracuse last week. He finished the series with a .364 (8-22) batting average with eight runs scored, five home runs, a double, eight RBIs, and five walks. He also logged a 1.600 OPS in the six-game series to lead Buffalo's offense.

His four-hit game in the series opener against the Mets tied his career high, which had previously been accomplished on September 3, 2023, with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. It was Robertson's first four-hit game of his Triple-A career after a pair of three-hit games against the St. Paul Saints earlier this year, and seven total three-hit games over the past two seasons with Buffalo.

Robertson leads the Bisons in several offensive categories among qualified batters this season, including batting average (.288), home runs (12), RBIs (34), and OPS (.992). The former fourth round pick by the Blue Jays out of Creighton finished the 2024 season tied for the team lead in home runs (19), as well.

The second year Bison has had a hit in six of the seven overall games he has played in June, dating back to the series finale against the Charlotte Knights on June 1. Robertson has increased his batting average by 15 points in just one week, thanks to his offensive outburst in Syracuse last week.







