Second Period Springs Stars To Victory Over Cleveland
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Remi Poirier led the way with a 38-save performance in front of the tenth sellout crowd of the season.
After a scoreless first half of the contest, the offense erupted in the final eight minutes of the second period, with four goals scored- three of them by the Stars. First, as Texas's power play expired, Jack Becker capitalized on a rebound after an Alex Petrovic slap shot deflected off the shoulder of goaltender Zach Sawchenko and fell in front of the net. Becker quickly pounced on the loose puck and buried it in the back of the net.
Just two minutes later, Justin Hryckowian extended the lead, racing down the right wing and ripping a shot from the circle past Sawchenko on the glove side. Ninety seconds after that, James Malatesta responded for Cleveland, streaking down the left wing and firing a shot from the circle past Poirier's glove. Texas regained its two-goal advantage when Curtis McKenzie forced a Cleveland turnover in the neutral zone, springing Matej Blümel on a breakaway. Blümel skated down the slot and fired a shot past Sawchenko on the blocker side to make it 3-1.
Emilio Pettersen added another goal 4:28 into the third period, McKenzie found Pettersen with a pass, which was touched over by Kyle Looft to the top of the circle. Pettersen, skating into the offensive zone with speed, received the puck, took a stride and snapped a shot past Sawchenko.
Poirier earned the victory for the Stars, while Sawchenko made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss for the Monsters.
The Stars will look to complete the weekend sweep against the Monsters on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in game two at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- Griffins Earn Shootout Win Over Division Leader Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by IceHogs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Second Period Springs Stars To Victory Over Cleveland - Texas Stars
- Senators Top Islanders, 6-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Commesso Stays Red Hot, Hogs Beat Wolf Pack 4-0 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Turn up Offensive Pressure But Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Senators Trounce Islanders to Kick off Back-To-Back with Bridgeport - Belleville Senators
- Crunch Blow Past Thunderbirds, 9-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Dealt 3-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Point Streak Goes to Six - Milwaukee Admirals
- Comets Beaten by Rocket, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Defense Unable to Withstand Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ty Tullio Added to Wranglers Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Acquire Defenseman Tory Dello - Utica Comets
- Detroit Trades Tory Dello to New Jersey - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose's Liwiski Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- San Jose Barracuda Sign Defenseman John Gormley - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs Trade Brandon Baddock to Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Sign Reece Vitelli to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nikita Nesterenko from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Sign Chase Pietila to ATO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Introduce Sensory Bags for Fans with Sensitivities - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #59 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Opioid Awareness Panel March 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Visit IceHogs for Second Time in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors Host Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Defenseman Kyle Capobianco - Texas Stars
- Riding Three Game Win Streak, Rockford Plays Host to Hartford Wolf Pack - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Senators - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Comeback Cut Short - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.