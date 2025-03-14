Second Period Springs Stars To Victory Over Cleveland

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured a 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Remi Poirier led the way with a 38-save performance in front of the tenth sellout crowd of the season.

After a scoreless first half of the contest, the offense erupted in the final eight minutes of the second period, with four goals scored- three of them by the Stars. First, as Texas's power play expired, Jack Becker capitalized on a rebound after an Alex Petrovic slap shot deflected off the shoulder of goaltender Zach Sawchenko and fell in front of the net. Becker quickly pounced on the loose puck and buried it in the back of the net.

Just two minutes later, Justin Hryckowian extended the lead, racing down the right wing and ripping a shot from the circle past Sawchenko on the glove side. Ninety seconds after that, James Malatesta responded for Cleveland, streaking down the left wing and firing a shot from the circle past Poirier's glove. Texas regained its two-goal advantage when Curtis McKenzie forced a Cleveland turnover in the neutral zone, springing Matej Blümel on a breakaway. Blümel skated down the slot and fired a shot past Sawchenko on the blocker side to make it 3-1.

Emilio Pettersen added another goal 4:28 into the third period, McKenzie found Pettersen with a pass, which was touched over by Kyle Looft to the top of the circle. Pettersen, skating into the offensive zone with speed, received the puck, took a stride and snapped a shot past Sawchenko.

Poirier earned the victory for the Stars, while Sawchenko made 22 saves on 26 shots in the loss for the Monsters.

The Stars will look to complete the weekend sweep against the Monsters on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in game two at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.