Wolf Pack Blanked 4-0 by IceHogs
March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Hartford Wolf Pack were shutout for the seventh time this season on Friday night by a score of 4-0 at the hands of the Rockford IceHogs.
The IceHogs controlled the opening frame, outshooting the Wolf Pack by a 17-2 margin. Louis Domingue was sensational in the period, making 16 saves.
Despite those efforts, the IceHogs were able to take a lead 4:01 into the game when Kevin Korchinski jumped on a rebound and scored his third goal of the season. Aku Räty sent a pass to Gerry Mayhew in the slot, who fired a quick shot that Domingue denied. The rebound came to the bottom of the left-wing circle, where Korchinski pounced to make it 1-0.
The goal was Korchinski's first in 29 games.
The Wolf Pack fired 16 shots on goal in the second period, but were unable to solve goaltender Drew Commesso, who stopped all 16 bids.
The Wolf Pack went 0-for-4 on the power play in the period, including 90 seconds with a five-on-three advantage. The club ended the night 0-for-6 with the skater advantage.
The IceHogs pulled away in the final stanza, scoring three times to ensure two points in their push for a Calder Cup Playoff berth.
Joey Anderson struck on the power play at 8:23, making it 2-0. Andreas Athanasiou then found a rebound in the slot and beat Domingue at 15:49, extending the lead to 3-0.
Athanasiou potted his second goal of the night and tenth goal of the season at 19:39, winning a footrace to a loose puck in the slot and burying the empty net tally.
Cole Guttman assisted on all three goals in the third period, giving him 30 helpers on the season.
The road trip concludes tomorrow night when the Wolf Pack visit the Milwaukee Admirals. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Mar. 21, when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
