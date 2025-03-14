Moose Comeback Cut Short

March 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (20-32-1-3) opened their road swing with a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves (30-23-3-0) at Allstate Arena. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday.

The Moose got out to a hot start when Ashton Sautner knocked in his second of the season, finishing a scramble in front of the Chicago net 3:34 into the contest. It was 2-0 Moose less than a minute later as Fabian Wagner continued his torrid scoring pace by capitalizing on a setup from C.J. Suess on an odd-man rush. Chicago climbed back into the game when Ryan Suzuki tucked away his own rebound at the 8:36 mark. Defenceman Ronan Seeley then tied the contest with under two minutes remaining in the period. Domenic DiVincentiis started the game by stopping 14 of 16 shots against while Spencer Martin made seven saves in the period.

The Wolves continued their run with a shorthanded tally five minutes into the second. Domenick Fensore stole the puck and raced down the ice before wiring a shot past DiVincentiis to give Chicago its first lead at 3-2. Shortly after the goal, Chicago made a goaltending change with Dustin Tokarski taking over between the pipes. The Wolves got another tally with six minutes left in the frame as Austin Wagner broke away and buried his third goal in as many games for a 4-2 Chicago lead after 40 minutes.

The Moose opened the third period by killing off a penalty, and immediately went on the attack. Brad Lambert sent Wagner into the offensive zone and the Swedish forward snapped home his second of the game to get the Moose within a 4-3 count. Manitoba had a pair of power plays the rest of the way, but couldn't capitalize as Chicago held on for the win. DiVincentiis closed the game with 27 saves, while Martin and Tokarski combined for 15 stops in the Chicago win.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Simon Lundmark (click for full interview)

"Yeah, a tough loss. I felt like we didn't really come up to our standard. We tried to come back in the end, but we just fell short."

Statbook

Fabian Wagner (2G) has goals in four straight games, the longest goal streak by a Moose player this season.

Wagner has points in five consecutive games (5G, 1A)

Jamie Engelbert made his AHL debut in the loss.

What's Next?

The Moose continue their road trip against the Iowa Wild on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

